(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid bounced back from Champions League defeat against Wolfsburg to hammer Eibar 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Saturday.

Ronaldo, one of only three players not to be replaced by manager Zinedine Zidane after Wednesday's debacle in Germany, added to early strikes from James Rodriguez and Lucas Vasquez before Jese Rodriguez completed the La Liga rout before halftime.

The second period saw far fewer goalmouth incidents, although Ronaldo could have scored a second after being set-up by Vazquez.

Eibar then came close to notching a consolation when Borja Baston crashed a header against the bar.

"I'm happy with the way we played, more in the first half than the second," Zidane later told reporters in comments carried by the AFP news agency.

