Breaking News

    La Liga: Ronaldo scores as much changed Real Madrid thrashes Eibar

    Updated 1232 GMT (2032 HKT) April 10, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Cristiano Ronaldo was on form as Real Madrid defeated Eibar 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
    Photos: Real Madrid thrashes Eibar
    Cristiano Ronaldo was on form as Real Madrid defeated Eibar 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    James Rodriguez opened the scoring for Zinedine Zidane&#39;s men after just five minutes.
    Photos: Real Madrid thrashes Eibar
    James Rodriguez opened the scoring for Zinedine Zidane's men after just five minutes.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    Lucas Vazquez made it 2-0 shortly after before Ronaldo (pictured) added a third.
    Photos: Real Madrid thrashes Eibar
    Lucas Vazquez made it 2-0 shortly after before Ronaldo (pictured) added a third.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    Jese Rodriguez rounded off the scoring before halftime.
    Photos: Real Madrid thrashes Eibar
    Jese Rodriguez rounded off the scoring before halftime.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane looks on as his team followed up last weekend&#39;s victory over arch rival Barcelona.
    Photos: Real Madrid thrashes Eibar
    Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane looks on as his team followed up last weekend's victory over arch rival Barcelona.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    Ronaldo and Jese celebrate as Eibar is put to the sword.
    Photos: Real Madrid thrashes Eibar
    Ronaldo and Jese celebrate as Eibar is put to the sword.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    Ivan Ramis of Eibar lies flat out on the grass as his side is steamrollered by Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.
    Photos: Real Madrid thrashes Eibar
    Ivan Ramis of Eibar lies flat out on the grass as his side is steamrollered by Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    GettyImages-519991926GettyImages-519991936GettyImages-519991920GettyImages-519989506GettyImages-519992556GettyImages-519991934GettyImages-519991944

    Story highlights

    • Real Madrid hammers Eibar 4-0
    • Zidane makes big changes with Champions League quarterfinal in mind
    • Leaders Barcelona beaten at Real Sociedad
    • Atletico close to within three points

    (CNN)Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid bounced back from Champions League defeat against Wolfsburg to hammer Eibar 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Saturday.

    Ronaldo, one of only three players not to be replaced by manager Zinedine Zidane after Wednesday's debacle in Germany, added to early strikes from James Rodriguez and Lucas Vasquez before Jese Rodriguez completed the La Liga rout before halftime.
      The second period saw far fewer goalmouth incidents, although Ronaldo could have scored a second after being set-up by Vazquez.
      Eibar then came close to notching a consolation when Borja Baston crashed a header against the bar.
      "I'm happy with the way we played, more in the first half than the second," Zidane later told reporters in comments carried by the AFP news agency.
      Read More
      Barcelona's later 1-0 away defeat at Real Sociedad has also revived the hopes Real's slender title hopes, trailing by four points in third place with six games to play.
      Zidane's team selection may have had more to do with Tuesday's quarterfinal second-leg with Wolfsburg than any retributive action for his side's tame two goal loss in Germany.
      &#39;El Clasico&#39;: Test your knowledge of one of the world&#39;s biggest soccer matches
      'El Clasico': Test your knowledge of one of the world's biggest soccer matches
      Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Marcelo, who came in for criticism for his on-field theatrics against Wolfsburg, began the match on the bench while Keylor Navas and Luka Modric were rested completely.
      "We know what awaits us and what we are playing for on Tuesday. Now we just have to rest and prepare well," Zidane said.
      "We aren't going to talk too much about tactics. We need to be really up for it and repeat the way we played today and like we usually have at home this season."
      Barcelona had not won at the Anoeta since 2007 and that poor run continued Saturday, the home side going ahead after just five minutes through Mikel Oyarzabal's header after a cross from Xabi Prieto.
      Lionel Messi had chances to score in either half with Sociedad's young Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli in superb form to deny him and Andres Iniesta.
      It was the first time since Luis Enrique took over that Barca have gone three league games without a win and Atletico Madrid has closed to within three points in second after beating Espanyol 3-1.
      Atletico's Fernando Torres canceled out Papa Kouli Diop's early strike for Espanyol before Antoine Griezmann and Koke sealed the points for Diego Simeone's men.
      The top two in Spain meet again in midweek Champions League quarterfinal action with Barca leading 2-1 from the first leg in the Nou Camp, while Real Madrid has to pull back a two-goal deficit against Wolfsburg.
      Read: Wolfsburg stuns Real Madrid
      Read: Messi's shoes greatest insult in Egyptian history?
      German side Wolfsburg hosted Real Madrid, the 10-time winners in the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinal tie. Real, fresh from defeating Barcelona at the weekend, was the huge favorite to progress to the last four.
      Photos: Wolfsburg stuns Real Madrid
      German side Wolfsburg hosted Real Madrid, the 10-time winners in the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinal tie. Real, fresh from defeating Barcelona at the weekend, was the huge favorite to progress to the last four.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 6
      Ricardo Rodriguez gave Wolfsburg the perfect start by firing home an 18th minute penalty to give hie side the lead.
      Photos: Wolfsburg stuns Real Madrid
      Ricardo Rodriguez gave Wolfsburg the perfect start by firing home an 18th minute penalty to give hie side the lead.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 6
      Maximilian Arnold doubled his side&#39;s advantage seven minutes later as Real failed to recover from its early setback.
      Photos: Wolfsburg stuns Real Madrid
      Maximilian Arnold doubled his side's advantage seven minutes later as Real failed to recover from its early setback.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 6
      Cristiano Ronaldo was kept quiet for the majority of the contest by the Wolfsburg defense, although the forward did have a goal ruled out for offside.
      Photos: Wolfsburg stuns Real Madrid
      Cristiano Ronaldo was kept quiet for the majority of the contest by the Wolfsburg defense, although the forward did have a goal ruled out for offside.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 6
      Karim Benzema, who wasted a glorious opportunity in the first half, was forced out of the action after picking up an injury.
      Photos: Wolfsburg stuns Real Madrid
      Karim Benzema, who wasted a glorious opportunity in the first half, was forced out of the action after picking up an injury.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 6
      Wolfsburg will now hope to reach the last four of the competition for the first time in its history when it travels to Madrid for the second leg on April 12.
      Photos: Wolfsburg stuns Real Madrid
      Wolfsburg will now hope to reach the last four of the competition for the first time in its history when it travels to Madrid for the second leg on April 12.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 6
      Wolfsburg 1Wolfsburg openerWolfsburg secondRonaldo WolfsburgBenzema injuryWolfsburg winners