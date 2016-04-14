Breaking News

    Carina Maiwald: 'Horses are like a composition of opposites to me'

    By Matthew Knight, CNN

    Updated 1119 GMT (1919 HKT) April 18, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    In her &quot;heart of the race horse&quot; photo series, Carina Maiwald explores the beauty and power of the equine form.
    Photos: German photographer captures equine duality
    In her "heart of the race horse" photo series, Carina Maiwald explores the beauty and power of the equine form.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Using just her camera and the available light, Maiwald captured these photos in the winter of 2015 at a racecourse in Dortmund, Germany.
    Photos: German photographer captures equine duality
    Using just her camera and the available light, Maiwald captured these photos in the winter of 2015 at a racecourse in Dortmund, Germany.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    &quot;My parents taught me that shadows can only exist where light is, so that&#39;s what I&#39;m trying to put into my pictures,&quot; Maiwald told CNN.
    Photos: German photographer captures equine duality
    "My parents taught me that shadows can only exist where light is, so that's what I'm trying to put into my pictures," Maiwald told CNN.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    The 24-year-old gave up her job as a graphic designer at a German newspaper to become a full-time photographer.
    Photos: German photographer captures equine duality
    The 24-year-old gave up her job as a graphic designer at a German newspaper to become a full-time photographer.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    &quot;It all changed when I finally got my first horse -- that&#39;s where it all started with horses,&quot; Maiwald says.
    Photos: German photographer captures equine duality
    "It all changed when I finally got my first horse -- that's where it all started with horses," Maiwald says.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    &quot;When I was old enough to go riding, my parents gave me the chance to. It was quite a big deal for me back then,&quot; she says.
    Photos: German photographer captures equine duality
    "When I was old enough to go riding, my parents gave me the chance to. It was quite a big deal for me back then," she says.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    &quot;Horses are the most incredible animals I have ever laid my eyes on,&quot; Maiwald says.
    Photos: German photographer captures equine duality
    "Horses are the most incredible animals I have ever laid my eyes on," Maiwald says.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    Maiwald has built up a large following on social media and has been named one of the top 10 equine photographers of the world, according to her &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/CarinaMaiwaldFotografie/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Facebook&lt;/a&gt; profile.
    Photos: German photographer captures equine duality
    Maiwald has built up a large following on social media and has been named one of the top 10 equine photographers of the world, according to her Facebook profile.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    Maiwald has an assignment to photograph wild horses in Bosnia later in 2016.
    Photos: German photographer captures equine duality
    Maiwald has an assignment to photograph wild horses in Bosnia later in 2016.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    &quot;Since I grew up with horses I always knew each of them is an individual creature,&quot; Maiwald says on her website. &quot;But it was at the horse track I recognized, some of the horses are actually born to run and race with other horses. They long for it -- you can see it in the shed light upon their eyes.&quot;
    Photos: German photographer captures equine duality
    "Since I grew up with horses I always knew each of them is an individual creature," Maiwald says on her website. "But it was at the horse track I recognized, some of the horses are actually born to run and race with other horses. They long for it -- you can see it in the shed light upon their eyes."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Carina Maiwald in her office in Dorsten, Germany.
    Photos: German photographer captures equine duality
    Carina Maiwald in her office in Dorsten, Germany.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    carinamaiwald11carinamaiwald02carinamaiwald08carinamaiwald04carinamaiwald05carinamaiwald07carinamaiwald10carina maiwald 14carinamaiwald15carinamaiwald01carina maiwald potrait office

    Story highlights

    • Young photographer captures equine beauty
    • Racehorses photographed in Dortmund
    • Horses are "gentle ... strong and unshakable"

    (CNN)In the twilight, the horses at a German track are preparing to race.

    As the sun disappears beneath the horizon and the floodlights throw electric light across the all-weather track, Carina Maiwald is poised, eye to the lens, her right index finger ready to release the camera shutter.
      The 24-year-old equine photographer wants you to love horses as much as she does -- see their specialness, their beauty, their strength.
      "Where do I start?" Maiwald tells CNN.
      "Horses are like a composition of opposites to me. On the one hand they are so fragile, so innocent and always gentle, but when it comes down to it they are strong and unshakable and incredibly fast.
      Read More
      "They are like survival artists for me. They could crush you within seconds. But they choose to trust us, to work with us, to cooperate. That's something that inspires me."
      Maiwald has been a full-time photographer for three years.
      Maiwald has been a full-time photographer for three years.
      Maiwald traces her love affair with horses, and animals in general, back to her childhood.
      "I grew up with animals -- my parents taught me to respect them and they were always a big part of my life," she explains.
      "When I was old enough to go riding, my parents gave me the chance to. It was quite a big deal for me back then. I can remember the first time I sat in the saddle, although sometimes I don't remember what I had for dinner last week!"
      Carina Maiwald
      Carina Maiwald
      Maiwald began a full-time photography career three years ago, leaving behind a career as a graphic designer for a German newspaper.
      "I thought maybe I was too young to get stuck in a job that I didn't really like," she says.
      "I took some photos of it on a summer evening and the pictures weren't good, but there was something special ... I saw the character of my horse.
      "Friends and people from the stables came up to me and said, 'Hey Carina, that's really nice, could you try that on my horse too?' That's when it all became clear what I wanted to do with my life."
      Maiwald has already earned a reputation for capturing the naturalness of horses.
      Maiwald has already earned a reputation for capturing the naturalness of horses.
      Maiwald's atmospheric shots are taken without a flash, using only the natural or artificial light available.
      What she creates is sometimes dark, brooding almost, but always blessed by light.
      "When you look closely there is always some light in it. My parents taught me that shadows can only exist where light is, so that's what I'm trying to put into my pictures."
      Her attention to detail is paying off.
      Maiwald won an "Honorable Mention Pro" award at last year's International Photography Awards for her "heart of the racehorse" series and has built up a large following on both Facebook and Instagram.
      "Horses are beautiful," she says. "They are the most incredible animals I have ever laid my eyes on -- they have this individuality.
      "Horses are very special because they have this open mind -- they choose to trust us. When you meet a horse, it will like you -- it will be gentle and want to know more about you."
      Maiwald will photograph wild horses in Bosnia later in 2016.
      Maiwald will photograph wild horses in Bosnia later in 2016.
      Assignments abroad in Menorca and Bosnia await the young German, who hopes her work will be viewed in a much wider context.
      "This whole situation going on in the world right now, (the recent terror attacks in) Belgium and Paris -- that totally shakes me up. I don't think I'm the only one," Maiwald says.
      "I always try to put all those feelings into my pictures and at least when you look at them there is not a horse, but another living being.
      "That's something I would like to see -- this small light of hope and wisdom. Maybe that's why my pictures go around the world. I just think people can see themselves in these pictures too."
      Which is your favorite image? Tell us on CNN Sport's Facebook page
      For more horse racing news and features go to CNN.com/horseracing
      Historic racecourse and wildlife haven
      Historic racecourse and wildlife haven

        JUST WATCHED

        Historic racecourse and wildlife haven

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Historic racecourse and wildlife haven 03:04