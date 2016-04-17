Story highlights Singapore hosts annual sevens jamboree

(CNN) The Kenyans will want to savor this moment for a long time. The Singapore Sevens victors capped an impressive weekend performance with a dominating 30-7 victory over series-leaders Fiji in the finals Sunday -- the team's first win in 114 tournaments.

Kenya got off to a blistering 20-0 start in the final with superstar Collins Injera recording two tries in the process. The 29-year-old Injera took his all-time tally to 225, just five short of the record set by Argentinian Santiago Gomez Cora.

Kenya make history! @fijirugby 7 - 30 @KenyaSevens in one of the most complete team performances we've seen at the #Singapore7s. Amazing. 🇰🇪 — DHL Rugby (@DHLRugby) April 17, 2016

Fiji's Jerry Tuwai scored in the second half, but it was too little too late, as both Nelson Oyoo and Frank Wanyama came back with tries of their own for Kenya to nail the victory.

WOW! @cinjera steps up, slots the drop goal to give @OfficialKRU the win! Cup final here they come! #Singapore7s pic.twitter.com/vSEzZsVa1R — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 17, 2016

Injera continued from his fine run of form in the semifinals, where he recorded a winning drop-goal against Argentina to advance Kenya into its first finals since 2013.