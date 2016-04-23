Story highlights Rafael Nadal defeats Philipp Kohlschreiber at Barcelona Open

Spaniard to face Kei Nishikori in Sunday's final

(CNN) Rafael Nadal continued his flawless start to the European clay-court season by beating Philipp Kohlschreiber to book his place in the Barcelona Open final Saturday.

Nadal eased his German opponent aside 6-3 6-3 in one hour and 32 minutes.

The victory means the Nadal is now just one win away from equaling Guillermo Vilas' record of 49 career clay-court titles.

But the 14-time grandslam winner will come up against another consummate clay-court performer in the shape of Kei Nishikori in Sunday's final.

Nishikori is on a 14-match winning streak on the Barcelona mud having won back-to-back titles there in 2014 and 2015.

Read More