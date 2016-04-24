Story highlights Leicester beats Swansea 4-0

Goes eight points clear in EPL

Arsenal held 0-0 at Sunderland

(CNN) Leicester City's improbable march towards the English Premier League title gathered more pace Sunday with a 4-0 victory over Swansea at the King Power Stadium.

Any concerns over the two-game ban for star striker Jamie Vardy were brushed aside as the home side scored two goals in each half for a comfortable victory.

It left Claudio Ranieri's men eight points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, which hosts West Bromwich Albion Monday night.

With only three games remaining, Leicester, 5,000-1 outsiders at the start of the season, needs five points to clinch the title after 10 wins in the last 13 matches of a remarkable season.

Algerian star Riyad Mahrez -- who was voted PFA Player of the Year award later that evening -- opened the scoring for the Foxes with an assured finish after a mistake by Swansea's Welsh international defender Ashley Williams.

