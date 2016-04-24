Story highlights Dana White says he is looking for another fighter to replace Conor McGregor at UFC 200

The Irish fighter was nixed from the event for failure to front for promotional duties

McGregor and Nate Diaz want to fight, but UFC says no fighter is exempt from promotions

(CNN) The president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship has doubled down on his decision to pull Conor McGregor from a much-anticipated fight over his failure to fulfill promotional duties, despite the mixed martial artist's insistence he wants to fight.

UFC President Dana White said at a news conference in Las Vegas on Saturday that he had given the controversial Irish fighter "every opportunity in the world" to fight Nate Diaz in July.

But he was not prepared to make an exception for the 27-year-old to skip promotional appearances.

"It's the one thing that you have to do," he said.

McGregor, the UFC's biggest male star, had been scheduled to face Diaz at UFC 200 in July, an eagerly awaited rematch of their last fight, which Diaz won

Read More