(CNN) Over the course of a long and decorated career, Sven-Göran Eriksson has seen it all.

From the Swedish lower leagues to the riches of Shanghai, he has managed everywhere from Lazio to Manchester City, comprising stints as far afield as the Ivory Coast and Mexico.

But even the former England coach is struggling to comprehend the incredible achievements of Leicester City, which is on the cusp of winning the English Premier League just a year after narrowly avoiding relegation.

Claudio Ranieri's team can clinch the top-flight title for the first time in the Foxes' 132-year history by beating Manchester United on Sunday.

"It's fantastic," Eriksson tells CNN. "It's like a dream for everyone that loves football.

