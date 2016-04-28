Breaking News

    Tiger Woods: When he turned down a beer from John Daly

    By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

    Updated 1628 GMT (0028 HKT) April 28, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    The drinks are on me: John &quot;Wild Thing&quot; Daly and Tiger Woods are both multiple major champions.
    The drinks are on me: John "Wild Thing" Daly and Tiger Woods are both multiple major champions.

    Story highlights

    • John Daly recounts tale of Tiger Woods' snub
    • Woods cools talk of imminent return to golf
    • Former No. 1 is entered in June's U.S. Open

    (CNN)They are two golfers at the opposite ends of the lifestyle spectrum.

    John Daly, a chain-smoking former alcoholic who has battled his weight, and Tiger Woods -- gym addict and fitness disciple.
      But then again, maybe the Americans are closer than you'd think.
      Daly, known as "Wild Thing" in his heyday, recounts a tale in which he once invited Woods for a beer -- and says the 14-time major champion's reaction surprised even him.
      The big-hitting Daly, a two-time major winner, recalls he was enjoying some drinks in the clubhouse on the eve of the 2004 Target World Challenge when Woods came in.
      Read More
      READ: 20 years of Tiger Woods -- where it all went right, and wrong
      "Tiger's there in his workout clothes and I said, 'Tiger, come have a beer with us, man,'" Daly, who turned 50 Thursday, told the Golf Channel.
      Woods declined, saying he was going to the gym, but Daly persisted.
      "I go, 'Man, you don't need to work out -- you need to drink a little bit with us.'"
      READ: Is Tiger Woods close to a comeback?
      Woods' response left Daly shaking his head.
      "(Woods) said, 'If I had your talent I'd be doing the same thing you're doing,'" Daly said. "I'm looking at him thinking, 'You're crazy, man.'"

      U.S. Open entry

      Former world No. 1 Woods has not played a competitive round since August 2015 after undergoing two back surgeries in six weeks in September and October.
      However, after months of rehab, Woods' recent public practice session during a junior clinic he was hosting in South Carolina sparked a frenzy of rumors he was close to making a comeback, possibly at the prestigious May 12-15 Players Championship.
      But after playing five holes Monday at Bluejack National in Texas -- his first course design project in the U.S. -- he refused to put a timetable on his return, although he has got an entry in the June 16-19 U.S. Open, organizer the U.S.G.A. told CNN.
      "I still have a long way to go but I'm on the back side," Woods, 40, told reporters in Texas.
      "I'm getting closer to feeling better every day."
      He said this month's trip to Augusta to attend the traditional Champions Dinner ahead of the Masters had rejuvenated his desire to make a comeback.
      "To be on the grounds and feel what Augusta is and what the Masters is all about ... I missed it," he said.
      Will Tiger Woods win another major? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page
      Get more golf news at cnn.com/golf
      An untucked Hawaiian shirt might not fit the traditional preconceptions of what a professional golfer ought to look like, but Rickie Fowler has rarely followed the rulebook...
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      An untucked Hawaiian shirt might not fit the traditional preconceptions of what a professional golfer ought to look like, but Rickie Fowler has rarely followed the rulebook...
      Hide Caption
      1 of 17
      Fowler previously moved golf&#39;s fashion needle with his high-top shoes and jogging bottoms at the Abu Dhabi Championship. The golfing fraternity&#39;s more traditional elements might have been reaching for the defibrillator at the sight of these.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      Fowler previously moved golf's fashion needle with his high-top shoes and jogging bottoms at the Abu Dhabi Championship. The golfing fraternity's more traditional elements might have been reaching for the defibrillator at the sight of these.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 17
      The funky Fowler has always pushed sartorial boundaries -- he is known for wearing the orange of his alma mater Oklahoma State in Sunday rounds.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      The funky Fowler has always pushed sartorial boundaries -- he is known for wearing the orange of his alma mater Oklahoma State in Sunday rounds.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 17
      Fowler&#39;s 2016 get-up is a far cry from the threads of Harry Vardon, who won six British Opens and one U.S. Open between 1900 and 1914. But the Englishman paved the way for some of golf&#39;s later wardrobe whims.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      Fowler's 2016 get-up is a far cry from the threads of Harry Vardon, who won six British Opens and one U.S. Open between 1900 and 1914. But the Englishman paved the way for some of golf's later wardrobe whims.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 17
      The Ryder Cup has always provided rich pickings for fashion critics - the 1951 British team were no exception with their voluminous trousers.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      The Ryder Cup has always provided rich pickings for fashion critics - the 1951 British team were no exception with their voluminous trousers.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 17
      Arnold Palmer, one of golf&#39;s original &quot;Big Three,&quot; championed the roll neck back in the day.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      Arnold Palmer, one of golf's original "Big Three," championed the roll neck back in the day.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 17
      Before Rickie Fowler was even a glint in his parents&#39; eyes, Gary Player was sporting the oversized baseball cap look.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      Before Rickie Fowler was even a glint in his parents' eyes, Gary Player was sporting the oversized baseball cap look.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 17
      England&#39;s Nick Faldo was an icon of the knitwear world with his 1987 take on what&#39;s cool on the course.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      England's Nick Faldo was an icon of the knitwear world with his 1987 take on what's cool on the course.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 17
      Tom Watson has spanned the eras but the flat cap is a look not seen so much on professional tours these days. The pleated brown slacks aren&#39;t hard to find.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      Tom Watson has spanned the eras but the flat cap is a look not seen so much on professional tours these days. The pleated brown slacks aren't hard to find.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 17
      The Ryder Cup again, and Europe&#39;s &#39;brown&#39; phase circa 1995.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      The Ryder Cup again, and Europe's 'brown' phase circa 1995.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 17
      No golf fashion debate would be complete without mention of the late Payne Stewart, who made the plus four his own.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      No golf fashion debate would be complete without mention of the late Payne Stewart, who made the plus four his own.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 17
      The 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline was controversial in more ways than one -- not least for these shirts with images of past U.S. teams.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      The 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline was controversial in more ways than one -- not least for these shirts with images of past U.S. teams.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 17
      Briton Ian Poulter has made strides in the fashion arena in recent years, often taking us back to the era of Rupert the Bear trousers favoured by Watson in the 1970s.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      Briton Ian Poulter has made strides in the fashion arena in recent years, often taking us back to the era of Rupert the Bear trousers favoured by Watson in the 1970s.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 17
      Poulter&#39;s Union Jack pants for the 2004 Open caused quite a flutter.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      Poulter's Union Jack pants for the 2004 Open caused quite a flutter.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 17
      John Daly is still pushing the envelope with sartorial swagger. Still, makes a change from the ubiquitous beige chinos.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      John Daly is still pushing the envelope with sartorial swagger. Still, makes a change from the ubiquitous beige chinos.
      Hide Caption
      15 of 17
      Ryan Moore is trialled the tie in a number of tournaments.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      Ryan Moore is trialled the tie in a number of tournaments.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 17
      Luke Donald is a firm fan of the ice-white stride -- often seen down the disco as well on the golf course.
      Photos: Best and worst dressed golfers through the ages
      Luke Donald is a firm fan of the ice-white stride -- often seen down the disco as well on the golf course.
      Hide Caption
      17 of 17
      rickie fowler hawaiian shirt Kapalua Golf Club Rickie Fowler shoesRickie FowlerHarry VardonEurope Ryder Cup 1951arnold palmer 1968Gary Player hatNick Faldo yellow jumper 1987Tom Watson Open 1994Europe Ryder Cup team 1995golf fashion payne stewart comeback gallery brooklineIan Poulter check trousersIan Poulter Union Jack trousersJohn Daly trousersRyan MooreLuke Donald