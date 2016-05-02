Story highlights Kalan Reed chosen last with 253rd pick

(CNN) He may be Mr. Irrelevant, but Kalan Reed will likely leave a lasting imprint on the NFL with the Tennessee Titans.

Picked 253rd in the NFL Draft on Saturday, Reed earned the title Mr. Irrelevant -- traditionally bestowed on the player slotted dead last in the annual college football cattle call.

The cornerback from Southern Miss was initially picked by the Denver Broncos, though the defending Super Bowl champions had already traded the selection earlier in the draft to the Titans.

Not wishing to miss out on a marketing opportunity, the Broncos had already stitched a jersey for Reed with the number 253 and the name Mr Irrelevant on its back.

But it's the Titans who may just have a steal on their hands.