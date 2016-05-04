Story highlights Golfer Stewart Cink's wife diagnosed with breast cancer

Cink, 42, to take indefinite break from golf

Won 2009 British Open at Turnberry

(CNN) She's supported him throughout his career, but now former British Open champion Stewart Cink is stepping away from golf to care for his sick wife.

Lisa Cink has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and Cink, who beat Tom Watson in a play-off to win his sole major at Turnberry in 2009, is taking an indefinite break from the PGA Tour.

"Last week my wife, Lisa, and I received some unfortunate news," said Cink, 42, in a statement.

"Lisa has been diagnosed with breast cancer -- a startling and unexpected revelation for everyone in our family. We are still in the process of figuring out exactly what she is fighting, and the uncertainty continues to be very difficult. However, we serve a great God, and our friends and family have been and will be by her side every step of the way.

Since I was 15 years old, @lisacink has been my biggest supporter. It's now time for me to return the favor. pic.twitter.com/4mVRMsmfL4 — Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) May 3, 2016

"In order to assist Lisa in meeting this challenge, I will be stepping away from competitive golf until circumstances improve for her. Hopefully that day will come quickly. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we move forward."

Read More