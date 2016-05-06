Breaking News

    Kentucky Derby: Fabulous fashion through the ages

    By Sheena McKenzie, CNN

    Updated 1132 GMT (1932 HKT) May 6, 2016

    As the 2016 Kentucky Derby kicks off, we take a look at some of the most eye-catching fashions through the decades.
    The Derby first launched in 1875, and up until the turn of the 20th century women could be seen wearing hats, gloves, and long dresses down to their ankles.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;At any social outing in America at that time, you would have worn a hat and gloves -- and the Kentucky Derby was no different,&quot; said Chris Goodlet, Curator of Collections at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.derbymuseum.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kentucky Derby Museum.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Many women would have worn silk because of the warm weather, and be carrying a parasol.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;This image features race-goers in 1926.
    In the 1920s, women would also been seen wearing tailored suits. Hats and gloves were still in vogue.
    Suits continued to be the outfit of choice for both men and women in the 1930s. &lt;br /&gt;&quot;In fact, in the 1930s and 1940s the formal suit seemed to be more popular than the dress,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.kentuckyderby.com/history/fashion/1930s-and-1940s&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said the Kentucky Derby on its website. &lt;/a&gt;
    Look closer in the top left of this 1940 image, and you&#39;ll see a race in action.
    The 1950s saw women wear a more princess-style dress, with billowing skirts and fitted waists.
    In the 1960s, hemlines were on the rise. Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe at Australia&#39;s Melbourne Cup, model Jean Shrimpton was causing a stir in a miniskirt that &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2012/11/01/sport/jean-shrimpton-melbourne-cup-fashion/&quot;&gt;&quot;stopped the nation.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;By the time you get to the 1960s wearing hats was no longer typical,&quot; said Goodlet.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;But the Derby keeps this tradition -- even when other social occasions don&#39;t.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;
    Would you believe it. This couple aren&#39;t wearing hats or gloves, and the woman&#39;s dress hemline is a good few inches above her knees! Welcome to the 1970s.
    In the 1980s, the bigger the better. Big hat brims, big shoulder pads, and judging by this race-goer, a big smile.
    Bold prints and multi-colored suits make the 1980s a fashion decade to remember.
    &quot;In the 1970s and 1980s there was a return to the longer skirt, while the same casual attitude of the 1960s was still in place,&quot; said the&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.kentuckyderby.com/history/fashion/1970s&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Kentucky Derby website. &lt;/a&gt;
    &quot;In the 1990s, the dress at the Derby continued to replace the suit, especially with younger women,&quot; added the Derby website.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;While gloves have become out of fashion, a hat never is, and the hats tend to get wilder and more expensive as the years go on.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    We&#39;ll never know if their horse won. But the pink and pearls combo is a 1990s winner.
    &quot;The style in the infield is relaxed, with women wearing cool sundresses, cotton skirts, or more frequently shorts,&quot; said the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.kentuckyderby.com/history/fashion/1990s&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Derby website &lt;/a&gt;of 1990s styles.
    The 21st century is here. And the tradition of race-goers making their own fantastical hats which started in the 1960s, continues to this day.&lt;br /&gt;
    Feminine, wide-brimmed hats with a floral or feather adornment were popular in the 2010s.
    A colorful crowd at the 2012 Derby.
    Two years later the hats appear to have downsized.&lt;br /&gt;
    Race-goers analyze programs at last year&#39;s Derby.
    Nicknamed the &quot;Run for the Roses&quot; due to the blanket of roses draped on the winning jockey, the Derby has long inspired red accessories among race-goers.
    And after a long day of placing bets, cheering horses, and drinking mint juleps, sometimes you just want to put your fashionable feet up.
    Story highlights

    • Kentucky Derby a fashion event like none other in the world
    • A look at some of the best - and worst - outfits over the years

    (CNN)As anyone who's been to the Kentucky Derby will tell you -- it's so much more than just a horse race.

    For the 170,000 people streaming into Churchill Downs on Saturday, the "most exciting two minutes in sports" will take place against a backdrop of big personalities -- and even bigger hats.
      From flamboyant fascinators, to rose-inspired accessories and even the occasional horse suit, the Kentucky Derby has carved a name for itself as a fashion event where anything goes.
      Hand-crafted hats like something dreamed up from Alice in Wonderland, mix with celebrities flaunting the latest designer wears.
      And by the time the Mint Juleps have kicked in, some forgo a headpiece and shoes altogether.
      Since it first launched in 1875, the Derby has seen hemlines go up and down, gloves thrown to the wind, and hat brims expand and contract more times than the phases of the moon.
      "If I could describe the Derby in three words, it would be: significant cultural event," said Chris Goodlet, Curator of Collections at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
      "The Derby shares the prestige of races like France's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, or Australia's Melbourne Cup," he said, adding "but I think where it differs is the unique feel. It's such a fun, jovial event."
      We take a look at Derby fashion over the decades.
