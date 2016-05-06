Story highlights Kentucky Derby a fashion event like none other in the world

A look at some of the best - and worst - outfits over the years

(CNN) As anyone who's been to the Kentucky Derby will tell you -- it's so much more than just a horse race.

For the 170,000 people streaming into Churchill Downs on Saturday, the "most exciting two minutes in sports" will take place against a backdrop of big personalities -- and even bigger hats.

From flamboyant fascinators, to rose-inspired accessories and even the occasional horse suit, the Kentucky Derby has carved a name for itself as a fashion event where anything goes.

Hand-crafted hats like something dreamed up from Alice in Wonderland, mix with celebrities flaunting the latest designer wears.