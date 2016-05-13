Story highlights Stephen Curry is the first back-to-back NBA MVP since LeBron James

For updates, stories, video and features about the NBA playoffs, go to cnn.com/nba

(CNN) It's not just on court that Steph Curry is changing the way we view the sport of basketball.

Mashable: America's Steph Curry obsession captured in one perfect photo https://t.co/tdEr94vcdj — Maxus1Communications (@maxus1com) March 31, 2016

Obama has waxed lyrical on the "Baby Faced Assassin's'" shooting and dribbling skills, while Copeland says she is in "awe" of Curry.

NBA playoffs For updates, stories, video and features about the NBA playoffs go to cnn.com/nba

"He combines a never-before-seen skill set with the panache and flair of a great performance artist," Copeland told Time Magazine.

Tap or play the video above to find out how Curry IS the Zeitgeist.