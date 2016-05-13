Story highlights
- Stephen Curry is the first back-to-back NBA MVP since LeBron James
(CNN)It's not just on court that Steph Curry is changing the way we view the sport of basketball.
While ripping up records with his performances for the Golden State Warriors, the first unanimous MVP winner in NBA history has been also earning plaudits from all manner of luminaries -- from President Obama to ballerina Misty Copeland.
Obama has waxed lyrical on the "Baby Faced Assassin's'" shooting and dribbling skills, while Copeland says she is in "awe" of Curry.
"He combines a never-before-seen skill set with the panache and flair of a great performance artist," Copeland told Time Magazine.
