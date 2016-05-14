Story highlights Key FIFA official Domenico Scala quits

Says reforms being undermined

FIFA : "Unfounded claims"

(CNN) The man credited with spearheading reforms at scandal-hit FIFA resigned Saturday in a major blow to the world governing body's new president Gianni Infantino.

Swiss Domenico Scala stepped down as chairman of FIFA's independent audit and compliance committee, complaining that the reforms were being undermined.

Scala was angered by a decision of the FIFA Congress in Mexico City Friday that will leave the new-look FIFA Council with the ability to appoint and sack members of its committees, including audit, ethics and finance.

BREAKING: Blow to new President Infantino as FIFA reformer Domenico Scala resigns in protest at Council empowerment pic.twitter.com/VjCiROdasx — Dan Roan (@danroan) May 14, 2016

Committees had been "deprived of their independence" said Scala in a statement handed to news organizations.

He said he was "consternated about this decision, because it undermines a central pillar of the good governance of FIFA and it destroys a substantial achievement of the reforms."

