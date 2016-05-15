Story highlights Greater Manchester Mayor calls for inquiry after soccer game abandoned

Suspicious item was device left behind from training exercise, police said

Man Utd will now play Bournemouth Tuesday

(CNN) After the relief that everybody was safely evacuated from Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium ahead of a key soccer game following the discovery of a suspicious item, questions are now being asked as to how an "incredibly lifelike explosive device" was at the ground in the first place.

The item was actually a training device left in the stadium by a private company and Greater Manchester's Mayor and Police and Crime Commissioner Tony Lloyd didn't hold back in his criticism of what he described as a "fiasco."

"It is outrageous this situation arose and a full inquiry is required to urgently find out how this happened, why it happened and who will be held accountable," said Lloyd in a statement.

Lloyd was particularly unhappy at the "waste of time of huge numbers of police officers and the army's bomb squad."

He added: "Whilst this in no way demeans the professionalism of the police and stewards responsible for getting the fans out, or the supporters' calmness and cooperation during the evacuation, it is unacceptable that it happened in the first place."

