Story highlights Nick Kygios through on rain-hit first day

Beats Marco Cecchinato but gets code violation

Petra Kvitova also through in women's draw

Bigger names start later in week

(CNN) Nick Kyrgios got hot under the collar on a cold and wet first day of the French Open as he picked up a code violation on his way to a straight sets win.

The Australian is known for his fiery temperament and fell foul of chair umpire Carlos Ramos after loudly asking a ballboy for a towel during his win Sunday over Italy's Marco Cecchinato.

Ramos ruled he had overstepped the mark with his demand but Krygios disagreed in an expletive-filled rant during a first set tiebreaker.

He drew attention to an incident involving world number one Novak Djokovic at the Rome Masters last week where the Serbian escaped sanction for an altercation with umpire Carlos Bernardes -- and accused Ramos of "unbelievable bias."

Still clearly seething, Kyrgios settled down to take the breaker 8-6 and it was the same margin in the second set tiebreak.

