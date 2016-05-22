Breaking News

    French Open 2016: Nick Kyrgios in altercation with umpire on rain-hit first day

    May 23, 2016

    Nick Kyrgios of Australia got fired up during his first round win over Marco Cecchinato of Italy.
    Story highlights

    • Nick Kygios through on rain-hit first day
    • Beats Marco Cecchinato but gets code violation
    • Petra Kvitova also through in women's draw
    • Bigger names start later in week

    (CNN)Nick Kyrgios got hot under the collar on a cold and wet first day of the French Open as he picked up a code violation on his way to a straight sets win.

    The Australian is known for his fiery temperament and fell foul of chair umpire Carlos Ramos after loudly asking a ballboy for a towel during his win Sunday over Italy's Marco Cecchinato.
      Ramos ruled he had overstepped the mark with his demand but Krygios disagreed in an expletive-filled rant during a first set tiebreaker.
      He drew attention to an incident involving world number one Novak Djokovic at the Rome Masters last week where the Serbian escaped sanction for an altercation with umpire Carlos Bernardes -- and accused Ramos of "unbelievable bias."
      Still clearly seething, Kyrgios settled down to take the breaker 8-6 and it was the same margin in the second set tiebreak.
      He eventually closed out a 7-6 7-6 6-4 victory on Court One at Roland Garros after two hours 21 minutes.
      The 17th seed will next play Dutch lucky loser Igor Sisjling for a place in the last 32, the furthest he has reached in the clay court grand slam.
      The volatile Kyrgios told gathered reporters that he felt hard done by but did acknowledge umpires have difficult tasks.
      "For me that time I didn't get mad at all. I just said it a little bit loud. The crowd was going on. I just felt like it was a bit rough.
      "It's not an easy job out there, especially five-set matches, to concentrate, I think they do a good job.
      "I think with someone like me that's pretty emotional it can frustrate me a little bit, but I felt like I dealt with it pretty well," he added.
      After a lengthy rain delay, sixth seed Kei Nishikori, who could meet Rome winner Andy Murray in the quarterfinals, took a two sets lead over Simone Bolelli of Italy before the players were called off again.
      In the women's draw, two-time grand slam champion Petra Kvitova was a first day winner having to battle hard to beat Danka Kovinic 6-2 4-6 7-5, but 2014 finalist Simona Halep was among a number of players kept waiting by the delays as her match was canceled.
      Is Rafael Nadal back in form on the eve of the French Open? After a difficult start to 2016, he won back-to-back titles in Monte Carlo and Barcelona last month.
      When Nadal won the crown in Barcelona, he matched Guillermo Vilas for the most clay-court titles ever with 49.
      Even though he lost to nemesis Novak Djokovic in Rome, some would say it was still a positive match for Nadal since he ran the dominant No. 1 close, 7-5 7-6 (7-4).
      But Nadal doesn&#39;t only have to worry about Djokovic in Paris. Andy Murray is the world No. 2, Rome champion and has a better winning percentage on clay than Nadal and Djokovic since the start of last season.
      When they met at the French Open last year, Djokovic became only the second player to defeat Nadal at Roland Garros.
      Robin Soderling is the other player who has downed Nadal at the French Open, in 2009.
      Nadal is hoping the French Open goes better than his last grand slam -- he was upset in the first round at the Australian Open by doubles partner Fernando Verdasco.
      It was part of a slump for Nadal, who will turn 30 during the second week of the French Open. He surprisingly fell to Dominic Thiem and Pablo Cuevas on the South American clay-court swing in February.
      But Roland Garros has always held great memories for Nadal. He bagged the first of his nine titles in 2005.
      Nadal is seeking a 15th grand slam title overall -- and first since defeating Djokovic in the 2014 French Open final.
