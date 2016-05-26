Breaking News

    Monaco GP 2016: Lewis Hamilton's driving passion

    By Matthew Knight, CNN

    May 27, 2016

    • Lewis Hamilton looking to ignite 2016 challenge
    • Briton's hero Senna won Monaco six times
    • The 74th Monaco GP takes place Sunday

    (CNN)Lewis Hamilton may have equaled Ayrton Senna's tally of three Formula One world titles and overtaken his childhood hero's career total of race wins and podiums.

    But as the Briton will be all too aware, the great Brazilian is streets ahead -- six victories compared to just one -- at the Monaco Grand Prix.
      It was on the principality's winding roads -- widely considered the sport's most technically challenging circuit -- where Senna routinely showcased the genius that so enthralled Hamilton when he was growing up.
      "Ayrton was sitting in the car shifting and turning, looking like he was on the edge, which he obviously was. I was like, 'I wanna do that, I can do that' -- that's where it started," Hamilton told CNN's The Circuit.
      It was in 1993 -- the same year of Senna's sixth Monaco triumph -- that an eight-year-old Hamilton first started karting. Before then, he was dreaming of two wheels, not four.
      "Motorbikes were what I actually wanted to do before I started racing cars ... I wanted to do dirt bikes, that's what I loved," he explains.
      "I am grateful that my dad didn't let me motorbike -- F1 is a much better job to do (and) a bigger sport."

      MONACO GP: MOST WINS

      6 Senna

      5 Hill (G), Schumacher (M)

      4 Prost

      3 Moss, Stewart, Rosberg (N)

      Hamilton is arguably now the biggest name in F1, who, when he's not in the cockpit of his Mercedes, can often be seen mixing with celebrities from music, film and fashion in the United States.
      An admirer of how America makes such a spectacle of their sports, Hamilton doesn't rule out lining up on a grid stateside in the future.
      "I like NASCAR. I probably would do a couple of races in NASCAR at some stage at my career," he says.
      "I wish that times would not exactly be how they are in the sense that, John Surtees (the Briton who raced in both F1 and motorcycle world championships) was able to do several different races, different sports ... there's no reason why I can't do a NASCAR race and then come back and do F1 — I would love to be able to do that in the mid part of the season."
      For now though, the focus is on F1 and notching a second win at Monaco.
      Last year was perhaps his most frustrating failure yet — a miscalculation by his Mercedes team saw Hamilton squander the lead late in the race, handing victory to his teammate and arch rival Nico Rosberg.
      A misfiring start to the 2016 season — Hamilton is winless so far — and a calamitous collision with Rosberg at the Spanish Grand Prix, have raised the stakes in Monaco to unprecedented new heights.
      Lewis Hamilton&#39;s battered Mercedes lies at the side of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
      Lewis Hamilton's battered Mercedes lies at the side of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
      A win this weekend would revive a stalling title challenge, helping claw back a 43-point deficit with Rosberg.
      Championship points aside, Hamilton doesn't really want for much else these days -- apart from maybe one thing.
      "Right now, I wish could have some pancakes but I can't have pancakes because I've gotta be a certain weight, but otherwise, no," he says.
      "Along the way there is a lot of sacrifices that you and your family goes through ... you just have to find the right balance. Ultimately, winning the championship and succeeding is what you want to do most.
      "I don't know who said it but, winning a gold medal or winning a championship or winning a race is a great thing but if you are not enough without it, you will never be enough with it.
      "So it's all about trying to make sure you're enjoying, you're growing outside because that uplifts you when you do succeed."
      The Monaco Grand Prix made its Formula One debut in 1950 but races have been held in the principality since 1929.
      The Monaco Grand Prix made its Formula One debut in 1950 but races have been held in the principality since 1929.
      The 2.07-mile (3.34-kilometer) circuit runs around Monte Carlo&#39;s famous streets, including Casino Square.
      The 2.07-mile (3.34-kilometer) circuit runs around Monte Carlo's famous streets, including Casino Square.
      The rich and famous watch the race from yachts lining the harbor.
      The rich and famous watch the race from yachts lining the harbor.
      Monaco&#39;s famous Fairmont hairpin -- the slowest corner on the F1 calendar. Drivers tiptoe around it at just 31 mph (50 kph).
      Monaco's famous Fairmont hairpin -- the slowest corner on the F1 calendar. Drivers tiptoe around it at just 31 mph (50 kph).
      Graham Hill won in Monaco five times during an 18-year F1 career. Here he is racing during the 1965 grand prix where he was crowned champion for the third time despite having to push his car back on track and restart it after taking avoiding action up an escape road.
      Graham Hill won in Monaco five times during an 18-year F1 career. Here he is racing during the 1965 grand prix where he was crowned champion for the third time despite having to push his car back on track and restart it after taking avoiding action up an escape road.
      Hill was one of F1&#39;s great characters, whose record in the principality earned him the nickname &quot;Mr Monaco.&quot;
      Hill was one of F1's great characters, whose record in the principality earned him the nickname "Mr Monaco."
      Hill seen here showing his son, Damon, the ropes at Silverstone in 1967. Hill Jr. would follow in his father&#39;s footsteps winning the F1 world title in 1996. Graham won the title twice -- in 1962 and 1968 -- before tragically being killed in a plane crash in 1975.
      Hill seen here showing his son, Damon, the ropes at Silverstone in 1967. Hill Jr. would follow in his father's footsteps winning the F1 world title in 1996. Graham won the title twice -- in 1962 and 1968 -- before tragically being killed in a plane crash in 1975.
      This year marks the 50th anniversary of Hill&#39;s solitary success at the Indianapolis 500.
      This year marks the 50th anniversary of Hill's solitary success at the Indianapolis 500.
      Jackie Stewart refuels after winning the first of his three Monaco titles in 1966. Stewart began his F1 career partnering Hill at the BRM team. &quot;Graham was the man at that time and I learned a lot from him... it was a happy relationship -- he was a gentleman on the race track,&quot; Stewart told CNN.
      Jackie Stewart refuels after winning the first of his three Monaco titles in 1966. Stewart began his F1 career partnering Hill at the BRM team. "Graham was the man at that time and I learned a lot from him... it was a happy relationship -- he was a gentleman on the race track," Stewart told CNN.
      There has been just one fatality at the Monaco GP. In 1967, Italian motor racing driver Lorenzo Bandini lost control of his Ferrari at the harbor chicane and crashed before his car burst into flames. Bandini would succumb to his injuries three days later.
      There has been just one fatality at the Monaco GP. In 1967, Italian motor racing driver Lorenzo Bandini lost control of his Ferrari at the harbor chicane and crashed before his car burst into flames. Bandini would succumb to his injuries three days later.
      Hill&#39;s record of five victories in Monaco lasted more than two decades before being broken by the great Ayrton Senna. The Brazilian can be seen here driving to victory for the sixth and final time in 1993.
      Hill's record of five victories in Monaco lasted more than two decades before being broken by the great Ayrton Senna. The Brazilian can be seen here driving to victory for the sixth and final time in 1993.
      Senna won a remarkable five consecutive Monaco races from 1989-1993.
      Senna won a remarkable five consecutive Monaco races from 1989-1993.
      Hill&#39;s haul of five victories was equaled by Michael Schumacher in 2001.
      Hill's haul of five victories was equaled by Michael Schumacher in 2001.
      Another German, Nico Rosberg (seen here crossing the line in 2015) has dominated the race in recent seasons. The Mercedes driver will be hoping to take the checkered flag for a fourth consecutive time in 2016.
      Another German, Nico Rosberg (seen here crossing the line in 2015) has dominated the race in recent seasons. The Mercedes driver will be hoping to take the checkered flag for a fourth consecutive time in 2016.
      Rosberg&#39;s teammate Lewis Hamilton will be looking to improve his Monaco GP record. The Briton has won in the principality once -- in 2008. At last year&#39;s race he was leading before his Mercedes team miscalculated a pit stop, handing victory to Rosberg.
      Rosberg's teammate Lewis Hamilton will be looking to improve his Monaco GP record. The Briton has won in the principality once -- in 2008. At last year's race he was leading before his Mercedes team miscalculated a pit stop, handing victory to Rosberg.
      All eyes will be on Max Verstappen at this year&#39;s race. After his&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/15/motorsport/spanish-grand-prix-max-verstappen-lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg/&quot;&gt; sensational win at the Spanish Grand Prix&lt;/a&gt; two weekends ago, the Dutch teen, who became F1&#39;s youngest-ever winner in Barcelona, will be looking to upset the odds again on the streets of Monte Carlo.
      All eyes will be on Max Verstappen at this year's race. After his sensational win at the Spanish Grand Prix two weekends ago, the Dutch teen, who became F1's youngest-ever winner in Barcelona, will be looking to upset the odds again on the streets of Monte Carlo.
