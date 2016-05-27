(CNN) Life in the English Premier League just got a whole lot more interesting.

Mourinho and Guardiola had a volatile relationship during their time in charge of Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively -- and now they will renew that rivalry next season.

The Portuguese, whose appointment was confirmed by United on Friday, succeeds Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford.

"To become Manchester United manager is a special honor in the game," Mourinho said in a statement. "It is a club known and admired throughout the world. There is a mystique and a romance about it which no other club can match."

Dutchman Van Gaal was dismissed Monday, only two days after his team had won the FA Cup final at Wembley to lift United's first major trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

But he failed to secure qualification for next season's Champions League as the club finished fifth in the Premier League.

Former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Madrid manager Mourinho had been linked heavily with taking over at United in recent months.

The Red Devils had reportedly been tracking the 53-year-old since he left Chelsea in December , with speculation of a managerial change growing as Van Gaal's side struggled for form and results.

Glory days to return?

He now tackles the challenge of restoring United to its former glories.

The club has struggled for success since Ferguson, who spent 27 years at Old Trafford, winning 13 Premier League titles and the Champions League twice, retired.

"José is quite simply the best manager in the game today," said United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

"He has won trophies and inspired players in countries across Europe and, of course, he knows the Premier League very well, having won three titles here.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to welcome him to Manchester United. His track record of success is ideal to take the club forward."

Mourinho -- also linked with the manager's job at Paris Saint-Germain -- is likely to be given a large transfer budget as he attempts to put United back on top.

PSG striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Everton defender John Stones are among the big-name players linked with moves to the club.

Mourinho, who has often spoken of his admiration for United, will be keen to make amends for the way in which his second spell at Chelsea came to an end after the Blues, then defending Premier League champion, slumped to nine defeats in its first 16 games.

Despite that dismal run of results, he possesses one of the most impressive CVs in football management.

He guided unfancied Porto to a shock Champions League win in 2004 and then took Chelsea to a first title triumph in 50 years in 2005.

At Inter, he won the Champions League, Italian league and Italian Cup treble in 2010 before moving to Madrid.

There, he lifted the 2012 Spanish title before returning to Chelsea a year later and leading the London club to another Premier League crown in 2015.

Mou's controversies

Mourinho has often been at the center of controversies during his career.

Fellow managers Arsene Wenger, Rafael Benitez and Manuel Pellegrini, as well as Guardiola, have all had run-ins with him.

Mourinho often tried to goad Guardiola, who would frequently refuse to respond to his remarks.

Their rivalry erupted a few months later when Mourinho poked Guardiola's then assistant manager, Tito Vilanova, in the eye during a pitchside scuffle as Real and Barcelona faced each other.

Next month, he is due to appear at an employment tribunal into her departure from Stamford Bridge.