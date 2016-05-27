Breaking News

    Manchester United: Red Devils appoint ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho

    By Tom Sweetman

    Updated 1238 GMT (2038 HKT) May 27, 2016

    Jose Mourinho has been officially unveiled by Manchester United for the first time and says he feels no pressure in the job despite being sacked by Chelsea seven months ago.
    Jose Mourinho has been officially unveiled by Manchester United for the first time and says he feels no pressure in the job despite being sacked by Chelsea seven months ago.
    United named self-styled &quot;Special One&quot; Jose Mourinho as its new manager in May, with the Portuguese taking over from Louis van Gaal. Dutchman Van Gaal was dismissed by the English Premier League club despite winning the FA Cup.
    Special appointmentUnited named self-styled "Special One" Jose Mourinho as its new manager in May, with the Portuguese taking over from Louis van Gaal. Dutchman Van Gaal was dismissed by the English Premier League club despite winning the FA Cup.
    Mourinho will be desperate to make an impact at United after being sacked by Chelsea in December following a disastrous start to the London club&#39;s Premier League title defense last season.
    Righting wrongsMourinho will be desperate to make an impact at United after being sacked by Chelsea in December following a disastrous start to the London club's Premier League title defense last season.
    He will be charged with restoring United to its former glories, with the club having struggled for success since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.
    Trophy huntHe will be charged with restoring United to its former glories, with the club having struggled for success since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.
    Mourinho arrives at Old Trafford with an impressive CV, having won two European Champions Leagues as well as league titles at Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.
    Winning mentalityMourinho arrives at Old Trafford with an impressive CV, having won two European Champions Leagues as well as league titles at Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.
    Van Gaal was unable to avoid the sack after failing to secure qualification for next season&#39;s Champions League. United had crashed out at the group stage of the competition earlier in the season.
    Gaal overVan Gaal was unable to avoid the sack after failing to secure qualification for next season's Champions League. United had crashed out at the group stage of the competition earlier in the season.
    United&#39;s players celebrate winning the 2016 FA Cup after beating Crystal Palace 2-1 in the final. It was the club&#39;s first triumph in the competition since 2004.
    Cup of cheerUnited's players celebrate winning the 2016 FA Cup after beating Crystal Palace 2-1 in the final. It was the club's first triumph in the competition since 2004.
    Alex Ferguson&#39;s shadow looms large at Old Trafford, with neither Van Gaal nor his predecessor David Moyes able to follow his success. Ferguson spent 27 years in charge of United, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns.
    Casting a shadowAlex Ferguson's shadow looms large at Old Trafford, with neither Van Gaal nor his predecessor David Moyes able to follow his success. Ferguson spent 27 years in charge of United, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns.
    Mourinho and Ferguson share a respectful relationship, with the pair having faced each other on numerous occasions during the Portuguese&#39;s first spell as Chelsea manager.
    Respectful rivalsMourinho and Ferguson share a respectful relationship, with the pair having faced each other on numerous occasions during the Portuguese's first spell as Chelsea manager.
    Mourinho made his name when he guided Porto to a shock Champions League win in 2004, with the Portuguese club knocking United out of the competition on its way to the trophy.
    Porto in paradiseMourinho made his name when he guided Porto to a shock Champions League win in 2004, with the Portuguese club knocking United out of the competition on its way to the trophy.
    He will lock horns with old enemy Pep Guardiola next season, with the Catalan having been appointed as manager of Manchester City. Mourinho and Guardiola had a spiky relationship during their time in charge of Real and Barcelona respectively.
    Rivalry renewedHe will lock horns with old enemy Pep Guardiola next season, with the Catalan having been appointed as manager of Manchester City. Mourinho and Guardiola had a spiky relationship during their time in charge of Real and Barcelona respectively.
    Mourinho often tried to get goad Guardiola, and their rivalry came to a head in 2011 when the Madrid boss poked the Catalan&#39;s then assistant, Tito Vilanova, in the eye during a pitchside scuffle.
    Vilanova controversyMourinho often tried to get goad Guardiola, and their rivalry came to a head in 2011 when the Madrid boss poked the Catalan's then assistant, Tito Vilanova, in the eye during a pitchside scuffle.
    The return of Mourinho will also see him renew his rivalry with Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger. He has previously called the Frenchman a &quot;specialist in failure&quot; and accused him of being a &quot;voyeur&quot; because of what he claimed was an unhealthy focus on Chelsea&#39;s spending and success.
    Looking at the 'voyeur'The return of Mourinho will also see him renew his rivalry with Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger. He has previously called the Frenchman a "specialist in failure" and accused him of being a "voyeur" because of what he claimed was an unhealthy focus on Chelsea's spending and success.
    (CNN)Life in the English Premier League just got a whole lot more interesting.

    Manchester United has hired Jose Mourinho as its new manager, with his old La Liga rival Pep Guardiola having already been appointed by neighbor Manchester City.
      Mourinho and Guardiola had a volatile relationship during their time in charge of Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively -- and now they will renew that rivalry next season.
      The Portuguese, whose appointment was confirmed by United on Friday, succeeds Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford.
      "To become Manchester United manager is a special honor in the game," Mourinho said in a statement. "It is a club known and admired throughout the world. There is a mystique and a romance about it which no other club can match."
      Dutchman Van Gaal was dismissed Monday, only two days after his team had won the FA Cup final at Wembley to lift United's first major trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013.
      But he failed to secure qualification for next season's Champions League as the club finished fifth in the Premier League.
      Former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Madrid manager Mourinho had been linked heavily with taking over at United in recent months.
      The Red Devils had reportedly been tracking the 53-year-old since he left Chelsea in December, with speculation of a managerial change growing as Van Gaal's side struggled for form and results.

      Glory days to return?

      He now tackles the challenge of restoring United to its former glories.
      The club has struggled for success since Ferguson, who spent 27 years at Old Trafford, winning 13 Premier League titles and the Champions League twice, retired.
      "José is quite simply the best manager in the game today," said United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
      "He has won trophies and inspired players in countries across Europe and, of course, he knows the Premier League very well, having won three titles here.
      "I'd like to take this opportunity to welcome him to Manchester United. His track record of success is ideal to take the club forward."
      Mourinho -- also linked with the manager's job at Paris Saint-Germain -- is likely to be given a large transfer budget as he attempts to put United back on top.
      PSG striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Everton defender John Stones are among the big-name players linked with moves to the club.
      Mourinho, who has often spoken of his admiration for United, will be keen to make amends for the way in which his second spell at Chelsea came to an end after the Blues, then defending Premier League champion, slumped to nine defeats in its first 16 games.
      Despite that dismal run of results, he possesses one of the most impressive CVs in football management.
      He guided unfancied Porto to a shock Champions League win in 2004 and then took Chelsea to a first title triumph in 50 years in 2005.
      At Inter, he won the Champions League, Italian league and Italian Cup treble in 2010 before moving to Madrid.
      There, he lifted the 2012 Spanish title before returning to Chelsea a year later and leading the London club to another Premier League crown in 2015.

      Mou's controversies

      Mourinho has often been at the center of controversies during his career.
      Fellow managers Arsene Wenger, Rafael Benitez and Manuel Pellegrini, as well as Guardiola, have all had run-ins with him.
      Mourinho often tried to goad Guardiola, who would frequently refuse to respond to his remarks.
      Their rivalry erupted a few months later when Mourinho poked Guardiola's then assistant manager, Tito Vilanova, in the eye during a pitchside scuffle as Real and Barcelona faced each other.
      During the first game of the 2015-16 Premier League season, Mourinho was criticised for his treatment of Chelsea club doctor Eva Carneiro.
      Next month, he is due to appear at an employment tribunal into her departure from Stamford Bridge.
