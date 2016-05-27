Why Madrid is the world's football capital

Story highlights Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet in the Champions League final again

CNN finds out what makes the city world football's capital

(CNN) It's rare two teams meet in the Champions League final twice in three years, much less two teams from the same city.

But such is Madrid's dominance in world football, it now comes as no surprise that the two clubs from the Spanish capital, Real and Atletico, are taking to Europe's biggest stage once again.

While the scales of European Cup success are tipped heavily in Real's favor, Atletico also has a rich history of its own.

CNN traveled to the city to find out what makes it world football's capital.