Breaking News

    Hull City wins $246 million Premier League lottery

    Updated 1829 GMT (0229 HKT) May 28, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Mo Diame&#39;s stunning second half strike won the game for Hull City.
    Mo Diame's stunning second half strike won the game for Hull City.

    Story highlights

    • Hull City promoted to the Premier League
    • Mo Diame's strike secures instant return to top-flight for City
    • Sheffield Wednesday last played in Premier League 16 years ago
    • Over 70,000 fans at Wembley Stadium

    (CNN)Hull City is back in the big time after winning a place in next season's Premier League -- and picked up a cool $246 million to go with it.

    Hull, which was relegated from the top-flight last season, overcame Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Wembley Saturday.
      Mo Diame's 72nd minute strike sealed victory for Hull, which had finished the regular season in fourth place -- nine points ahead of its opponents.
      The win propels Hull towards the riches of the Premier League with the new $8 billion domestic television deal, which kicks in next season for the next three years, securing a massive increase on the $4.59 billion paid for the equivalent set of rights from 2013-16.
      According to sports business firm Deloitte, the club's revenue is estimated to increase from $246 million to at least $420 million should Hull survive next season in the Premier League.
      Premier League: $246 million match is &#39;football&#39;s most lucrative prize&#39;
      Premier League: $246 million match is 'football's most lucrative prize'
      Read More
      Hull, which reached the FA Cup final in 2014, dominated the contest and was a worthy winner.
      Steve Bruce, the team's manager, paid tribute to his players and Diame's fabulous strike.
      "That little bit of quality, to decide a big game, Diame has produced a bit of magic and it's won us the match," he told Sky Sports.
      "We seemed to have so many good chances. Thankfully Diame has come up with a wonder striker and I'm delighted for him.
      "I thought we had the better chances - my big players today performed excellently."
      Leicester City celebrates Premier League title win
      Leicester city parade to celebrate premier league title win_00010423

        JUST WATCHED

        Leicester City celebrates Premier League title win

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Leicester City celebrates Premier League title win 01:54