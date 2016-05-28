Story highlights Hull City promoted to the Premier League

Mo Diame's strike secures instant return to top-flight for City

Sheffield Wednesday last played in Premier League 16 years ago

Over 70,000 fans at Wembley Stadium

(CNN) Hull City is back in the big time after winning a place in next season's Premier League -- and picked up a cool $246 million to go with it.

Hull, which was relegated from the top-flight last season, overcame Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Wembley Saturday.

Mo Diame's 72nd minute strike sealed victory for Hull, which had finished the regular season in fourth place -- nine points ahead of its opponents.

The win propels Hull towards the riches of the Premier League with the new $8 billion domestic television deal, which kicks in next season for the next three years, securing a massive increase on the $4.59 billion paid for the equivalent set of rights from 2013-16.

According to sports business firm Deloitte, the club's revenue is estimated to increase from $246 million to at least $420 million should Hull survive next season in the Premier League.

Read More