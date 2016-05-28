Story highlights Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retires from French Open

(CNN) On Friday it was Rafael Nadal, on Saturday it was Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Just a day after the nine-time winner was forced to quit the French Open with a wrist injury, home favorite Tsonga limped out of his third round tie after sustaining an injury.

Tsonga, who was leading Latvia's Ernests Gulbis 5-2 in the opening set, appeared to strain his groin and was forced to retire.

It was a huge setback for the two-time semifinalist who was seeded sixth at this year's tournament.

Gulbis will face either Nicolas Almagro of Spain or Belgium's David Goffin in the next round.

Hard to watch. Tsonga forced to retire from 3R match due to injury. 💔 Difficile a regarder. Tsonga doit abandonner. https://t.co/OKMCCzMVJU — Roland Garros (@rolandgarros) May 28, 2016

