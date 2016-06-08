Breaking News

    Jozi Cats: Africa's first gay rugby team tackles homophobia

    By Gary Morley and David McKenzie, CNN

    Updated 1342 GMT (2142 HKT) June 8, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    South Africa&#39;s Jozi Cats, the first gay rugby team in Africa, is using a provocative advertising campaign to recruit members to its club.
    Photos: Challenging stereotypes
    South Africa's Jozi Cats, the first gay rugby team in Africa, is using a provocative advertising campaign to recruit members to its club.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    &quot;A stereotype isn&#39;t who you are, your sexuality doesn&#39;t determine your success in life,&quot; says the club&#39;s chairman Teveshan Kuni.
    Photos: Challenging stereotypes
    "A stereotype isn't who you are, your sexuality doesn't determine your success in life," says the club's chairman Teveshan Kuni.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Formed in early 2016, the team features players such as flanker Desmond Roux -- who depicts the &quot;Queen&quot; stereotype in the campaign.
    Photos: Challenging stereotypes
    Formed in early 2016, the team features players such as flanker Desmond Roux -- who depicts the "Queen" stereotype in the campaign.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    &quot;We&#39;re looking to debunk stereotypes, to challenge the preconception that because you don&#39;t look like a conventional rugby player, you can&#39;t be one,&quot; Kuni adds.
    Photos: Challenging stereotypes
    "We're looking to debunk stereotypes, to challenge the preconception that because you don't look like a conventional rugby player, you can't be one," Kuni adds.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    &quot;Lots of international guys (from other gay clubs) feared hearing us forming because South Africa is one of the superpowers of the rugby world. Apparently some of the guys are really afraid of us,&quot; says Larry Viljoen -- AKA &quot;Fairy.&quot;
    Photos: Challenging stereotypes
    "Lots of international guys (from other gay clubs) feared hearing us forming because South Africa is one of the superpowers of the rugby world. Apparently some of the guys are really afraid of us," says Larry Viljoen -- AKA "Fairy."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    The team hopes to eventually be able to compete in international tournaments such as the &lt;a href=&quot;https://gaygames.org/wp/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Gay Games&lt;/a&gt;, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.outgames.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Out Games&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;http://binghamcup.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bingham Cup&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Challenging stereotypes
    The team hopes to eventually be able to compete in international tournaments such as the Gay Games, Out Games and Bingham Cup.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    &quot;There&#39;s so much space to grow,&quot; says Nathi Khoza, who portrayed &quot;Pansy.&quot; &quot;The attraction for me is the physicality, high intensity, personal competition. It&#39;s always been a nice place to have a good bunch of mates as well.&quot;
    Photos: Challenging stereotypes
    "There's so much space to grow," says Nathi Khoza, who portrayed "Pansy." "The attraction for me is the physicality, high intensity, personal competition. It's always been a nice place to have a good bunch of mates as well."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    &quot;It&#39;s skills, it&#39;s fitness, it&#39;s love, it&#39;s dedication,&quot; Kuni says. &quot;If you&#39;ve got all of that you can be successful in anything, including rugby.&quot;
    Photos: Challenging stereotypes
    "It's skills, it's fitness, it's love, it's dedication," Kuni says. "If you've got all of that you can be successful in anything, including rugby."
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    &quot;We were looking to recruit players and I think it&#39;s done more than that,&quot; Kuni adds. &quot;It&#39;s started a conversation about homophobia in sport, more specifically homophobia in rugby.&quot;
    Photos: Challenging stereotypes
    "We were looking to recruit players and I think it's done more than that," Kuni adds. "It's started a conversation about homophobia in sport, more specifically homophobia in rugby."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    Kuni says the machismo of South African rugby has discouraged many &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.jozicats.co.za/lgbti-in-sa/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;LGBT &lt;/a&gt;lovers of the game from taking part.
    Photos: Challenging stereotypes
    Kuni says the machismo of South African rugby has discouraged many LGBT lovers of the game from taking part.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    &quot;We&#39;re running a campaign to make awareness of people who are homosexual in our society to have courage to actually step out,&quot; says Chris Herbst -- &quot;Flamer&quot; in the photo shoot.
    Photos: Challenging stereotypes
    "We're running a campaign to make awareness of people who are homosexual in our society to have courage to actually step out," says Chris Herbst -- "Flamer" in the photo shoot.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    For more information on the team, visit the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/jozicats&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jozi Cats Facebook page.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Challenging stereotypes
    For more information on the team, visit the Jozi Cats Facebook page.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    jozi cats group so gayjozi cats queendesmond roux crown jozi catsjozi cats fairylarry viljoan jozi catsjozi cats pansynathi khoza jozi catsjozi cats pillowTeveshan Kuni jozi catsjozi cats flamerchris herbst jozi catsjozi cats fudge

    Story highlights

    • Gay rugby team launched in South Africa
    • First of its kind on the continent
    • Aims to recruit members, change attitudes
    • Hopes to compete in international events

    (CNN)Queen. Fairy. Pansy. Pillow Biter.

    In the macho world of sports, it's not easy to be openly gay -- and insults like these make it difficult to come out in the locker room.
      But one fledgling rugby team is using such stereotypes to not only create awareness of homophobia, but to promote itself as a safe haven for those who don't feel comfortable with the game's culture.
      Formed this year, Johannesburg-based Jozi Cats is Africa's first gay rugby team -- and its provocative marketing campaign has had a greater impact than its members ever dreamed possible.
      "The feedback has been phenomenal. I can't believe how quickly it's gone global. Our behind-the-scenes video has been seen in 126 countries, the support has been incredible," Chris Verrijdt, who devised the campaign, tells CNN.
      Africa&#39;s first gay rugby club shatters stereotypes
      Africa's first gay rugby club shatters stereotypes

        JUST WATCHED

        Africa's first gay rugby club shatters stereotypes

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Africa's first gay rugby club shatters stereotypes 01:23
      Read More
      Homosexuality is outlawed in many African countries, but that is not the case in South Africa. However, an Amnesty International report pointed to at least seven murders in what appeared to be homophobic attacks between June and November 2012. Five of the victims were lesbians.
      "We said let's do something that takes gay stereotypes and turns them on their heads, and ask the question, like 'Are you or aren't you?' We don't actually mind if you are or you're not, we just need players," Verrijdt adds.
      "We had to use words -- traditional gay slurs -- which didn't need translation to the broader straight community, which people would get without too much explanation. So that's why we went to our six gay stereotypes."
      Behind the scenes at the team&#39;s photo shoot.
      Behind the scenes at the team's photo shoot.
      The club's main goal was to recruit new players, its chairman Teveshan Kuni says, but the campaign ended up creating something much more powerful.
      Read: Will rugby speedster take on Usain Bolt?
      "It's started a conversation about homophobia in sport, more specifically homophobia in rugby," says Kuni, who portrayed "Pillow Biter" in the photo shoot.
      "Quite a lot of the players at our club said they wouldn't feel 100% comfortable in the organized club structure setup. They couldn't be their authentic selves if they were there.
      "We've also got a few players who aren't out yet, so we make a safe space for them to play. There's also quite a big gay rugby scene globally that we want to put teams together for, because South Africa is not represented there at all."
      Verrijdt, who works for a PR agency, says the inspiration for the campaign came from one of his work colleagues as they brainstormed ways to promote the team on a limited budget.
      "He said what do my players look like? So we looked at them, and he said 'But they don't even look gay.' I said that's the whole point."
      Kuni says South African rugby "shares all the traits of football in the U.S. -- it is the ultimate macho game."
      Read: He's ginger and wears glasses -- and Hollywood is interested
      Both sports have had more top-level "out" athletes than soccer, golf or tennis, but the numbers are still low.
      "It's great to have started the conversation -- and that conversation is, 'Why do we even need to have a gay rugby team?'" Verrijdt says.
      "Why are we still having conversations, 22 years since the start of our democracy, about inclusion in sport? This for me is a no-brainer, it should've already happened."
      Verrijdt is wary of condemning rugby as a homophobic sport, and says education can create wider awareness.
      "A lot of homophobic slurs have a certain jocular humor to it, so I often think it's unconscious and it's not even meant in the way it comes out," he says.
      "But it can be hurtful, absolutely, and that's why we use the payoff line, 'Rugby, that's so gay,' because I've been out with straight friends -- as friendly and inclusive as they are -- and even with them it slips out, and you have to catch yourself.
      "What we're doing is to make people aware of what you say, and how it can affect. Yes, it may be water off a duck's back for me, but there are other guys out there that they just shut down and then they'll walk away. That's not what we want."
      Verrijdt says the club's campaign was a delicate balance of being out and proud, and protecting the players.
      "One of the guys, Chris, he hadn't even come out to his friends and family, so this was like his coming-out parade, in a way," he says.
      Read: Gay rugby ref 'considered chemical castration'
      "We were very conscious of the sensitivities surrounding everything. Once you get your face on a poster, you put a title above it, and get on the internet, it's going to be on there forever. "
      Kuni hopes the club -- which mainly plays touch rugby for now -- will one day take part in international events such as the Gay Games, Out Games and Bingham Cup.
      Ben Ryan: Fiji&#39;s secret weapon
      spc cnn world rugby ben ryan profile_00025912

        JUST WATCHED

        Ben Ryan: Fiji's secret weapon

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Ben Ryan: Fiji's secret weapon 03:34
      "We're one of 70 of our type throughout the world and the only one in Africa," he says.
      "Everyone who speaks to us says, 'Why is there not an African team, and specifically why not a South African team, in these formats of rugby?'"
      Read: World's first gay rugby club turns 20
      The response has been largely positive so far. Verrijdt says club membership has grown from single figures to over 40, with another 30 expressing interest in joining.
      "The only time we've seen any kind of slurring, or anything like that, has been in mainstream sports publications in South Africa, but again it's that jocular humor," he says.
      "They're saying stuff to be funny but to those who are perhaps a little bit less secure, it's very offensive. That for me was a big surprise, but hopefully this is what this campaign is about -- people will just check themselves."
      Have your say on our Facebook page
      Like this story? Get more at cnn.com/rugby
      South African talisman reaching for Olympic glory
      spc cnn world rugby bryan habana_00011302

        JUST WATCHED

        South African talisman reaching for Olympic glory

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      South African talisman reaching for Olympic glory 02:09