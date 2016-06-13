Breaking News

    Euro 2016: Sweden grabs draw thanks to Republic of Ireland own goal

    By John Sinnott, CNN

    Updated 1901 GMT (0301 HKT) June 14, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Ronaldo? Zlatan? The A to Zs of Euro 2016
    euro 2016 a to z france cristiano ronaldo zlatan ibrahimovic pkg_00024830

      JUST WATCHED

      Ronaldo? Zlatan? The A to Zs of Euro 2016

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ronaldo? Zlatan? The A to Zs of Euro 2016 03:00

    Story highlights

    • Sweden denies Republic of Ireland
    • Wes Hoolahan gives Irish lead
    • Ciaran Clark heads into own net

    Stade de France, Paris (CNN)Sweden and the Republic of Ireland shared a 1-1 draw at Euro 2016 on Monday as the Irish let slip a lead through an own goal.

    Ciaran Clark was the culprit -- but he was placed in an invidious position as he tried to clear Zlatan Ibrahimovic's cross, only succeeding in heading the ball past Darren Randolph.
      Prior to Sweden's equalizer, the Irish had looked the better team and had deservedly gone ahead early in the second half thanks to Wes Hoolahan's superb finish.
      The draw meant Irish fans departed the Stade de France in northern Paris wondering what might have been, just as they had done seven years ago, the last time they had played at this venue.
      Then the Republic of Ireland's team and legions of fans suffered a bitterly painful World Cup qualification exit after Thierry Henry confessed that he handled the ball in the build-up to the goal which sent France to South Africa.
      Read More
      On Ireland's return to the Stade de France, one of their key tasks was to contain Ibrahimovic. who had arguably dominated all the talk ahead of this Group E match, a section which includes Belgium and Italy.
      Still yet to confirm his next club after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season -- though it is widely reported he will sign for Manchester United -- Ibrahimovic was also attempting to become the first player to score at four different European Championships.
      Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The brand and the man
      zlatan Ibrahimovic the man and the brand pkg_00015613

        JUST WATCHED

        Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The brand and the man

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The brand and the man 03:05
      Such is the internal Swedish focus on Ibrahimovic that there has even been a debate going on as to who is the squad's second-best player.
      And for the Irish, there was the question to answer of just how to do you stop a man who has proclaimed himself a "King" and a "Legend."
      READ MORE: As a person I'm '20 out of 10,' says Zlatan
      Except, Ibrahimovic's first-half performance wasn't all that regal and certainly not what we've come to expect from a player who scored 38 goals for French champion PSG last season.
      In the first half there was the occasional glimpse of the uber-confident Ibrahimovic, notably when he pirouetted away from a couple of Irish players, but it was a sign of his growing impotence that as the opening period wore on the Sweden captain dropped deeper and deeper.
      "I think the players played Ibrahimovic exceptionally well," Ireland manager Martin O'Neill said after the game. "We forced him away from goal and it worked a treat."
      Sweden celebrate after equalizing in the 1-1 draw with the Republic of Ireland.
      Sweden celebrate after equalizing in the 1-1 draw with the Republic of Ireland.
      Indeed the Republic of Ireland had the better chances in those first-half exchanges, notably when Jeff Hendrick swapped passes with Shane Long and rattled the bar with a curling shot.
      Earlier another Hendrick shot forced Sweden goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson to push the ball away for a corner.
      The Irish also came close to taking the lead on a couple of other occasions.
      Defender John O'Shea was desperately close to connecting with Clark's header after a corner, while Long suffered similar frustration in trying to reach a Robbie Brady cross.
      Prior to that chance, Brady had gone close with a shot that went just over the bar.
      READ MORE: Spain snatches late win at Euro 2016
      Within two minutes of the restart, Ireland went ahead with a well-worked goal that sent their hordes of traveling fans into ecstatic celebrations.
      Euro 2016: Star players and teams to watch
      owen hargreaves euro 2016 star players_00001809

        JUST WATCHED

        Euro 2016: Star players and teams to watch

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Euro 2016: Star players and teams to watch 02:23
      Seamus Coleman got the better of Emil Forsberg on the Irish right, and the Everton defender's cross was swept home by Hoolahan -- a superb strike.
      The goal was a wake-up call for a somnolent Sweden.
      Clark nervously hacked clear to concede a corner, and from that resulting set-piece pandemonium ensued in the Irish penalty box, but panic also gripped Forsberg, who badly sliced a great chance wide.
      Ibrahimovic also began to stir and he almost snatched the equalizer with a deft low volley after Martin Olsson crossed.
      And then, with 19 minutes remaining, Ibrahimovic finally got the better of the Irish with devastating results.
      The 34-year-old scuttled clear of O'Shea, and his cross was inadvertently headed into the net by the unfortunate Clark.
      Ibrahimovic was now really in the mood and as the game entered the final minutes, he almost got a touch another Olsson cross.
      "We played brilliantly, but you have to put the ball in the net and we had the chances to do so," O'Neill said. "There is disappointment in dressing room, but the players shouldn't be down."
      Disappointment was a word referenced more than once by Sweden coach Erik Hamren.
      "We're not happy with the first 50 minutes. We have to do 300% now in the next game," he said, referring to Friday's match against Italy.
      Euro 2016: Day 4
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon reacts during his team&#39;s 2-0 victory over Belgium on Monday, June 13. Emanuele Giaccherini and Graziano Pelle scored the goals.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon reacts during his team's 2-0 victory over Belgium on Monday, June 13. Emanuele Giaccherini and Graziano Pelle scored the goals.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 20
      Pelle, left, competes for a ball.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Pelle, left, competes for a ball.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 20
      It was a frustrating evening for Marouane Fellaini and the Belgium team.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      It was a frustrating evening for Marouane Fellaini and the Belgium team.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 20
      Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois makes a save.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois makes a save.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 20
      Giaccherini climbs over Belgium captain Eden Hazard.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Giaccherini climbs over Belgium captain Eden Hazard.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 20
      Belgian fans soak up the atmosphere at the stadium in Lyon, France.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Belgian fans soak up the atmosphere at the stadium in Lyon, France.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 20
      Ireland&#39;s Ciaran Clark accidentally heads the ball into his own net during a 1-1 draw with Sweden.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Ireland's Ciaran Clark accidentally heads the ball into his own net during a 1-1 draw with Sweden.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 20
      Irish goalkeeper Darren Randolph is helpless to stop the own goal, which came in the 71st minute.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Irish goalkeeper Darren Randolph is helpless to stop the own goal, which came in the 71st minute.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 20
      Sweden supporters celebrate the goal at the Stade de France just north of Paris.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Sweden supporters celebrate the goal at the Stade de France just north of Paris.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 20
      Ireland&#39;s Wes Hoolahan, top right, opened the scoring shortly after halftime.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Ireland's Wes Hoolahan, top right, opened the scoring shortly after halftime.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 20
      Hoolahan, center, celebrates his goal.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Hoolahan, center, celebrates his goal.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 20
      A fan enjoys the Hoolahan goal in Dublin, Ireland.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      A fan enjoys the Hoolahan goal in Dublin, Ireland.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 20
      Clark fights off Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the match.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Clark fights off Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the match.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 20
      Spanish defender Gerard Pique heads the ball past Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech for the only goal of their Euro 2016 opener. Spain has won the last two Euro tournaments.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Spanish defender Gerard Pique heads the ball past Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech for the only goal of their Euro 2016 opener. Spain has won the last two Euro tournaments.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 20
      Spanish players celebrate after Pique&#39;s goal, which came late in the match in the 87th minute.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Spanish players celebrate after Pique's goal, which came late in the match in the 87th minute.
      Hide Caption
      15 of 20
      Czech defender Theodor Gebre Selassie, left, tries to block a pass by Spain&#39;s Jordi Alba.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Czech defender Theodor Gebre Selassie, left, tries to block a pass by Spain's Jordi Alba.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 20
      Spain&#39;s Sergio Ramos is denied during a goalmouth scramble.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Spain's Sergio Ramos is denied during a goalmouth scramble.
      Hide Caption
      17 of 20
      Spanish striker Aritz Aduriz attempts an overhead kick.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Spanish striker Aritz Aduriz attempts an overhead kick.
      Hide Caption
      18 of 20
      Spain&#39;s Nolito is defended by Jaroslav Plasil, left, and Pavel Kaderabek.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      Spain's Nolito is defended by Jaroslav Plasil, left, and Pavel Kaderabek.
      Hide Caption
      19 of 20
      A Spain supporter smiles ahead of the match in Toulouse, France.
      Photos: Euro 2016: Day 4
      A Spain supporter smiles ahead of the match in Toulouse, France.
      Hide Caption
      20 of 20
      01 Italy Belgium Euro 201606 Italy Belgium Euro 201605 Italy Belgium Euro 201602 Italy Belgium Euro 201604 Italy Belgium Euro 201603 Italy Belgium Euro 2016 RESTRICTED01 Ireland Sweden Euro 201602 Ireland Sweden Euro 201608 Ireland Sweden Euro 201604 Ireland Sweden Euro 201605 Ireland Sweden Euro 201606 Ireland Sweden Euro 2016 RESTRICTED07 Ireland Sweden Euro 201601 Spain Czech Euro 201602 Spain Czech Euro 201603 Spain Czech Euro 201604 Spain Czech Euro 201606 Spain Czech Euro 201605 Spain Czech Euro 2016 RESTRICTED11 Spain Czech Euro 2016
      However, Hamren didn't blame his star player Ibrahimovic for Sweden's lack of attacking punch in a game where they were unable to muster a single shot on target.
      "To be a forward, you need support and for the first 50 minutes our forwards didn't have much to work with. Ibra was almost involved with the goal that we scored."
      In Group E's second match of the day, an astute Italy performance saw the 2012 finalists overcome Belgium's team full of stars 2-0.
      A first-half goal from Emanuele Giaccherini, orchestrated beautifully by Leonardo Bonucci's exquisite pass, and Graziano Pelle's thumping, stoppage-time volley were enough to send Antonio Conte's side top of the group.
      If Italy's display exemplified the importance of tactics, teamwork and togetherness, then Belgium's was the polar opposite.
      You could be forgiven for confusing the Red Devils' starting lineup for a Premier League manager's transfer wish list, but they regularly resembled 11 individuals rather than one cohesive unit.
      Everton's Romelu Lukaku, widely rumored to be leaving the club this transfer window, had the pick of Belgium's chances but skewed his effort wide of the post when one-on-one with Italy goalkeeper Gigi Buffon.
      The group's second set of fixtures take place on July 17 and 18, with Ibrahimovic's Sweden taking on Italy and Belgium facing Ireland.
      READ MORE: Germany like a 'machine' in victory
      READ MORE: How tiny Iceland reached Europe's pinnacle
      READ MORE: EURO 2016

      Build your Ultimate XI. Choose from the best players in Europe and challenge your friends.

      Lets get started...

      • Tap team shirts left or right
      • Tap a player to add them to your team
      • Tap to view player stats
      • Your formation will update as you add players
      • Tap on the trash can to clear your selections
      • Tap done to show and share your team results

      Your Ultimate XI

      • Goalie
      • Defence
      • Midfield
      • Forward
      Done
      Edit Your Team
      Build Your Team