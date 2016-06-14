What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate Sunday, June 12, after winning the Stanley Cup Final in San Jose, California. The Penguins defeated San Jose in six games for the fourth title in franchise history.
Cleveland's LeBron James is fouled by Golden State's Stephen Curry during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 10. Golden State won the game to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Rhythmic gymnast Nicole Sladkov performs with clubs Sunday, June 12, at the USA Gymnastics Championships.
Men race lawn mowers in Horsham, England, on Sunday, June 12.
Cincinnati's Billy Hamilton slides into the legs of St. Louis' Jhonny Peralta while trying to steal third base on Wednesday, June 8.
Barefoot runners wear tunics as they race in Nemea, Greece, on Saturday, June 11. It was part of the Modern Nemean Games, an annual re-enactment of the ancient Greek competition.
Oklahoma softball players celebrate after they defeated Auburn to win the College World Series on Wednesday, June 8. It is Oklahoma's third national title in the sport.
Pro bodyboarder Jase Finlay competes at the Shark Island Challenge in Sydney on Wednesday, June 8.
Dutch athlete Dafne Schippers rests after winning the 200 meters Thursday, June 9, at the Diamond League event in Oslo, Norway.
Kansas State's Kimberly Williamson clears the bar en route to winning the NCAA high jump title on Saturday, June 11. Her winning jump was 6 feet, 2 inches.
Norichika Aoki jumps after being hit by a pitch in Seattle on Saturday, June 11.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo stretches for the ball, but no touch was needed as teammate Ricardo Quaresma, not pictured, scored against Estonia on Wednesday, June 8. Portugal dominated 7-0 in what was a final tune-up before Euro 2016.
Milwaukee's Ryan Braun makes a running catch in foul territory during a home game on Wednesday, June 8.
The rally car of Jari-Matti Latvala and Miikka Anttila catches air during a race in Italy on Saturday, June 11.
Kevin Proctor of the Melbourne Storm is tackled by Sydney Roosters during a National Rugby League match in Sydney on Saturday, June 11.
German Paralympic athlete Vanessa Low competes in the long jump during the European Championships on Saturday, June 11.
Boston outfielder Chris Young leaps at the wall but can't make the catch on San Francisco's Mac Williamson on Wednesday, June 8.
Houston's Marwin Gonzalez slides under the tag of Tampa Bay's Brad Miller after hitting a double on Friday, June 10.
Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas sprays himself with champagne after finishing third at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, June 12.
Kristina Cook rides Billy The Red during an equestrian event in Bramham, England, on Saturday, June 11.
CC Sabathia pitches for the New York Yankees during a home game against Detroit on Friday, June 10.
Luke Brooks of the Wests Tigers tackles Aaron Gray of the South Sydney Rabbitohs during a National Rugby League match in Sydney on Friday, June 10.
Philipp Kohlschreiber returns a shot Friday, June 10, during a match at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Germany.
Vasyl Lomachenko raises his arms in victory after knocking out Roman Martinez to win the WBO junior lightweight title on Saturday, June 11.
Chris Froome, in the yellow jersey, rides with teammates in Superdevoluy, France, during the last stage of the Criterium du Dauphone on Sunday, June 12. Froome won the road race for the third time in his career.
