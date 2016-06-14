Story highlights Dunga removed from head coach role, Brazil's football association says

(CNN) The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) has sacked head coach Dunga after the men's national team crashed out of the Copa America tournament in the group stage.

Despite thrashing minnows Haiti 7-1 earlier in the tournament, a 0-0 draw with Ecuador in Brazil's first game saw them needing at least a draw with Peru in their final group match in order to advance to the knockout rounds.



The team known as the "Selecao" lost to Peru 0-1 in Massachusetts on Sunday, sealing its departure from the centenary edition of the tournament.

The Brazilian team, once the undisputed gold standard on the football pitch, is suffering an ongoing crisis and has slipped to seventh in the world rankings.

It remains the world's most decorated national team with five World Cups, but its decline has been noted over the past few years.

