Breaking News

    US Open 2016: Dustin Johnson survives controversial ruling to win first major

    By Paul Gittings, CNN

    Updated 0132 GMT (0932 HKT) June 20, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Dustin Johnson holds his winner&#39;s trophy alongside Jack Nicklaus after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday, June 19, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Dustin Johnson holds his winner's trophy alongside Jack Nicklaus after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday, June 19, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 24
    Johnson of the United States celebrates with partner Paulina Gretzky and son Tatum on June 19.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Johnson of the United States celebrates with partner Paulina Gretzky and son Tatum on June 19.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 24
    Johnson celebrates with caddie Austin Johnson on June 19.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Johnson celebrates with caddie Austin Johnson on June 19.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 24
    Johnson reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole on June 19.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Johnson reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole on June 19.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 24
    Scott Piercy waves after finishing the 18th hole on June 19.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Scott Piercy waves after finishing the 18th hole on June 19.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 24
    Shane Lowry watches his tee shot on the 14th hole on June 19.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Shane Lowry watches his tee shot on the 14th hole on June 19.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 24
    Sergio Garcia of Spain plays out of the bunker on the 16th hole on June 19.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Sergio Garcia of Spain plays out of the bunker on the 16th hole on June 19.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 24
    Shane Lowry celebrates his putt on the 18th during the third round on June 19.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Shane Lowry celebrates his putt on the 18th during the third round on June 19.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 24
    Andrew Landry hits from the fairway on the 15th hole on June 19.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Andrew Landry hits from the fairway on the 15th hole on June 19.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 24
    Gregory Bourdy takes his shot out of the bunker on the 18th hole on June 19.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Gregory Bourdy takes his shot out of the bunker on the 18th hole on June 19.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 24
    Jordan Spieth plays a tee shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the second round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Saturday, June 18, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Jordan Spieth plays a tee shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the second round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Saturday, June 18, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 24
    Rory McIlroy reacts after leaving his first bunker shot in the sand on the ninth hole during the second round on June 18.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Rory McIlroy reacts after leaving his first bunker shot in the sand on the ninth hole during the second round on June 18.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 24
    Rickie Fowler his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round on June 18.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Rickie Fowler his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round on June 18.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 24
    Shane Lowry reacts after making a birdie on the ninth hole during the second round on June 18.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Shane Lowry reacts after making a birdie on the ninth hole during the second round on June 18.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 24
    Dustin Johnson hits a shot on the third hole during the second round on Friday, June 17.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Dustin Johnson hits a shot on the third hole during the second round on Friday, June 17.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 24
    Adam Scott of Australia hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round on June 17.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Adam Scott of Australia hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round on June 17.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 24
    Sergio Garcia watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round on June 17.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Sergio Garcia watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round on June 17.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 24
    Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round on June 17.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round on June 17.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 24
    Sergio Garcia of Spain hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round on June 17.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Sergio Garcia of Spain hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round on June 17.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 24
    Max Kieffer of Germany lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the rain delayed first round on June 17.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Max Kieffer of Germany lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the rain delayed first round on June 17.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 24
    Gregory Bourdy of France plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round on Thursday, June 16.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Gregory Bourdy of France plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round on Thursday, June 16.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 24
    Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot from the Church Pews on the 15th hole during the first round on June 16.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot from the Church Pews on the 15th hole during the first round on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 24
    Kevin Streelman watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round on June 16.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Kevin Streelman watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 24
    Andrew Landry watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round on June 16.
    Photos: 2016 U.S. Open
    Andrew Landry watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 24
    12 us open sunday11 us open sunday06.us open sunday07.us open sunday08.us open sunday09.us open sunday10.us open sunday01.u.s. open round 302.u.s. open round 304.u.s. open round 302.us open golf17.us open golf04.us open golf07.us open golf01.us open golf06.us open golf08.us open golf09.us open golf14.us open golf16.us open golf10.us open golf12.us open golf13.us open golf15.us open golf

    Story highlights

    • Dustin Johnson wins U.S. Open
    • Overhauls third round leader Shane Lowry
    • Controversy over retrospective penalty stroke
    • Three players tie for second place

    (CNN)Dustin Johnson shrugged off a controversial intervention by officials to win the U.S. Open at Oakmont Sunday and claim a long overdue first major title.

    The 31-year-old American carded a final round 69 to finish on four under 276, eventually three shots clear of veteran Jim Furyk, who closed with a superb 66, Scott Piercy and Ireland's Shane Lowry.
      U.S. Open final scores
      He had finally triumphed after a string of near misses, most recently at last year's U.S. Open at Chambers Bay where he three-putted from short range on the 18th hole to hand victory to Jordan Spieth.
      But the real drama focused on a possible one-shot penalty for an infraction on the fifth green where the ball moved on the super fast surface as he addressed it to putt.
      Read More
      Johnson was only told he might be penalized on the 12th tee and appeared unsettled, dropping a shot on the 14th before bravely regaining his composure under enormous pressure.
      The incident revived memories of another controversial incident at the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits where Johnson was given a penalty for grounding his club in what was ruled to be a bunker, ruining his victory chances.
      While he played on and with Johnson facing a video review of the evidence at the end of the round, he was backed up by other golfing stars on social media.
      "This is ridiculous... No penalty whatsoever for DJ. Let the guy play without this crap in his head. Amateur hour from @USGA," tweeted Rory McIlroy, who missed the cut at Oakmont.
      Spieth added: "Lemme get this straight.. DJ doesn't address it. It's ruled that he didn't cause it to move. Now you tell him he may have? Now? This a joke?"
      Johnson had also found support from last day playing partner Lee Westwood at the time of the original incident and as the drama unfolded with the Englishman already out of contention.
      Earlier Sunday, Lowry had taken a four-shot lead as the leaders completed their third rounds in the weather-disrupted tournament.
      He closed out a magnificent five-under 65 to close on seven under with Johnson and unheralded American Andrew Landry his nearest challengers.
      But that lead had gone as he played the back nine of the final round, with Johnson charging to the turn in 33 to reach five under while Lowry saw shots go to par as he struggled to find his imperious form of the morning.
      Then came the drama of the possible penalty ruling, which also appeared to unsettle the other contenders after they were informed by U.S Golf Association officials.
      One by one they fell out of contention to leave Johnson with a then three-shot cushion as he played the last, victory all but assured despite the possible penalty.
      He duly produced two magnificent shots to leave himself a short birdie putt and with it victory.
      Johnson was subsequently penalized one-shot for the incident on the fifth green, but by then it mattered little as he was left to celebrate with his fiancee Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of NHL great Wayne, and their young son Tatum.
      Given the leaderboard after the third round, it was always likely a new major winner would be crowned, but world number one Jason Day briefly looked to gatecrash the party when he picked up three shots in two holes to go to one under.
      But pressing for a further birdie, he found two bunkers on the 17th and his challenge was over.
      Defending champion Spieth was never a factor on the Sunday, finishing nine over, while McIlroy had already exited the second major of the season.
      Like this story?Get more at cnn.com/golf
      Take a look at Rio&#39;s Olympic golf course
      living golf the olympics preview spc a_00022721

        JUST WATCHED

        Take a look at Rio's Olympic golf course

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Take a look at Rio's Olympic golf course 08:28