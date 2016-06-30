Story highlights Michael Phelps qualifies for a record fifth Olympics

The Baltimore Bullet wins the U.S. trial in 200-meter butterfly

Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time

(CNN) He's already the most decorated Olympian of all time, but Michael Phelps will be on the hunt for more medals come August after booking his place Wednesday at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Phelps, who has 22 Olympic medals to his name, clocked a time of one minute 54.84 seconds to take first place in the final of the 200-meter butterfly at the U.S. swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

In doing so, Phelps became the first man to make a fifth U.S. Olympic swimming team.

Although he announced his retirement after the 2012 Games in London, the 18-time gold medal winner returned to the pool in 2014.

Read More