Euro 2016: Wales stuns Belgium to reach first major tournament semifinal

- Wales 3-1 Belgium
- Wales reaches first ever major tournament semifinal
(CNN)"Don't take me home. Please don't take me home."
The Welsh players certainly seem to be listening to the chant made famous by their fans at Euro 2016, as victory over Belgium in the quarterfinals ensured its fairytale run shows no signs of coming to an end.
Playing at a first major tournament since the 1958 World Cup, players and fans alike are making the most of this once in a generation opportunity to showcase themselves on football's biggest stage.
Belgium started the match as heavy favorite and it appeared to be going to script when Radja Nainggolan's vicious long-range strike gave it the lead inside 15 minutes.
However, goals from captain Ashley Williams and free agent Hal Robson-Kanu handed Wales a famous win.
It was backs against the wall for Wales from the referee's first whistle and only some outstanding last-ditch defending kept Belgium at bay inside 10 minutes.
Wayne Hennessey denied Yannick Ferreira Carrasco at close range, before Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku had shots cleared off the line as the Belgian players looked on incredulously.
But it wasn't long before Belgium's pressure told. Nainggolan was afforded far too much time and space on the edge of the Welsh box and he rifled a shot into the top corner that Hennessey's fingertips failed to keep out.
The goal seemed to spark Wales to life and Neil Taylor's goal-bound effort was expertly parried away by Thibaut Courtois.
Then, just after the half hour mark, Welsh captain Ashley Williams stooped low to head Joe Allen's corner past the helpless Courtois to draw his side level.
Wales continued to dominate possession after the equalizer and took the lead for the first time 10 minutes into the second half.
Robson-Kanu, recently released by English second division club Reading, controlled Ramsey's cross and produced a wonderful Cruyff turn to fool three Belgium defenders, before coolly slotting the ball past Courtois.
Belgium began to dominate as it searched for an equalizer but was left susceptible to the counter-attack.
Five minutes before the end, full-back Chris Gunter found himself deep in Belgian territory and delivered a teasing ball into the box. Substitute Sam Vokes beat Toby Alderweireld at the near post to glance the ball past the despairing dive of Courtois.
Belgium continued to press for a goal but, in truth, never looked like breaching the Wales defense again.
"No, I can't put it into words," manager Chris Coleman told the BBC after the match.
"To be honest we knew it would be tough, they're a tough team. I've said it before, we're not here to enjoy it, we're here to compete.
"We've got a very good team of players. They keep going past what they already achieved."