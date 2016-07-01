Euro 2016: Wales stuns Belgium to reach first major tournament semifinal

Story highlights Wales 3-1 Belgium

Wales reaches first ever major tournament semifinal

(CNN) "Don't take me home. Please don't take me home."

The Welsh players certainly seem to be listening to the chant made famous by their fans at Euro 2016 , as victory over Belgium in the quarterfinals ensured its fairytale run shows no signs of coming to an end.

Playing at a first major tournament since the 1958 World Cup, players and fans alike are making the most of this once in a generation opportunity to showcase themselves on football's biggest stage.

Belgium started the match as heavy favorite and it appeared to be going to script when Radja Nainggolan's vicious long-range strike gave it the lead inside 15 minutes.

However, goals from captain Ashley Williams and free agent Hal Robson-Kanu handed Wales a famous win.