Austrian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton on pole as Nico Rosberg gets penalty

Story highlights Lewis Hamilton claims pole at Austrian Grand Prix

Nico Rosberg handed five-place grid penalty

Force India's Nico Hulkenberg starts in second

Sebastian Vettel also penalized

(CNN) The force is strong in Lewis Hamilton -- that's the takeaway from qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix after the world champion took pole position in front of Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Lucas watched on from the pit lane as Hamilton showed why he's the the man when it comes to coping with changeable conditions by topping the charts at Spielberg for the second year in succession.

Star Wars creator George Lucas is down at Mercedes 👀



But we think he might be a fan of (Force) India 🚀 😂 #Quali #F1 pic.twitter.com/QxwqDz2RGU — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2016

The Mercedes driver took top spot Saturday after recording a fastest lap of one minute and 7.922 seconds to finish ahead of teammate and world championship leader Nico Rosberg.

But Rosberg, who goes into Sunday's race with a 24-point lead, will start from seventh on the grid after being handed a five-place grid penalty for changing his gearbox following a crash in practice.

Hamilton, one of the best in the business when driving in wet and changeable conditions, judged his run perfectly to leave him with a great opportunity to trim Rosberg's lead in the title race.

Read More