Rio police tell tourists they won't be able to protect them

Story highlights Police protesting over pay and conditions as Olympics start August 5

Mayor says state doing a "terrible job" on security leading up to the games

Rio de Janeiro (CNN) The Olympic Games are 31 days away -- and Rio de Janeiro is in crisis.

Violence is on the rise, and police officers are at loggerheads with the Rio state government after claiming they've not been paid for months.

The message from police to tourists is clear: We won't be able to protect you.

The state's police officers vented their anger Monday with a sign saying, "Welcome to Hell," outside Rio's main airport. "Police and firefighters don't get paid, whoever comes to Rio de Janeiro will not be safe," the sign said.

And it's not just those coming from abroad who may be in danger -- locals are losing patience, too.