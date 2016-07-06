Breaking News

    Lionel Messi: Soccer star handed 21-month sentence, set to avoid prison

    By John Sinnott

    Updated 1508 GMT (2308 HKT) July 6, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Lionel Messi is ...
    Lionel Messi is ...

      JUST WATCHED

      Lionel Messi is ...

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Lionel Messi is ... 01:03

    Story highlights

    • Lionel Messi fined $2.3 million for fraud offenses
    • Messi will not serve any jail time

    (CNN)The good news for soccer star Lionel Messi is that he won't be going to jail for defrauding the Spanish tax authorities. The bad news is that he's been fined $2.3 million.

    A Barcelona court ruled that between 2007 and 2009, Messi was guilty of tax fraud and that for each of those three years he should serve a sentence of seven months.
      However, because this was the first time the Barcelona forward had committed an offense and his sentence was less than two years, the 29-year-old Messi won't serve jail time as long as he doesn't break the law again.
      Choose your Ultimate soccer team
      Messi's father Jorge Messi was handed a 21-month jail sentence and a $1.7 million fine tax fraud, though also like his son he won't serve time as he also doesn't have a criminal record.
      Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Photos: Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Chile&#39;s players celebrate after defeating Argentina in the penalty shoot-out and winning the Copa America Centenario final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, June 26.
      Photos: Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Chile's players celebrate after defeating Argentina in the penalty shoot-out and winning the Copa America Centenario final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, June 26.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 14
      Chile&#39;s Francisco Silva celebrates scoring the deciding penalty kick.
      Photos: Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Chile's Francisco Silva celebrates scoring the deciding penalty kick.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 14
      Chile&#39;s goalie Claudio Bravo stops a shot by Argentina&#39;s Lucas Biglia (out of frame).
      Photos: Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Chile's goalie Claudio Bravo stops a shot by Argentina's Lucas Biglia (out of frame).
      Hide Caption
      3 of 14
      Chile&#39;s goalie Claudio Bravo fails to stop a shot by Argentina&#39;s Sergio Aguero, out of frame, during the penalty shoot-out.
      Photos: Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Chile's goalie Claudio Bravo fails to stop a shot by Argentina's Sergio Aguero, out of frame, during the penalty shoot-out.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 14
      Argentina&#39;s Lionel Messi gestures after missing his shot during the penalty shoot-out.
      Photos: Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Argentina's Lionel Messi gestures after missing his shot during the penalty shoot-out.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 14
      Chile&#39;s goalkeeper Claudio Bravo pulls off a save following a header by Argentina&#39;s Sergio Aguero (out of frame).
      Photos: Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Chile's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo pulls off a save following a header by Argentina's Sergio Aguero (out of frame).
      Hide Caption
      6 of 14
      Argentina&#39;s Lionel Messi is marked by Chile&#39;s Charles Aranguiz, left.
      Photos: Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Argentina's Lionel Messi is marked by Chile's Charles Aranguiz, left.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 14
      Chile&#39;s goalkeeper Claudio Bravo lies on the ground.
      Photos: Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Chile's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo lies on the ground.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 14
      Argentina&#39;s Lionel Messi gestures surrounded by Chile&#39;s Jean Beausejour, left, Chile&#39;s Arturo Vidal and Chile&#39;s Gonzalo Jara, right.
      Photos: Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Argentina's Lionel Messi gestures surrounded by Chile's Jean Beausejour, left, Chile's Arturo Vidal and Chile's Gonzalo Jara, right.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 14
      Brazilian referee Heber Lopes red-cards Argentina&#39;s Marcos Rojo, center on the ground, for fouling Chile&#39;s Arturo Vidal, right on the ground.
      Photos: Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Brazilian referee Heber Lopes red-cards Argentina's Marcos Rojo, center on the ground, for fouling Chile's Arturo Vidal, right on the ground.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 14
      Chile&#39;s goalkeeper Claudio Bravo catches the ball.
      Photos: Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Chile's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo catches the ball.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 14
      Argentina&#39;s Gonzalo Higuain, left, prepares to shoot against Chile&#39;s goalie Claudio Bravo.
      Photos: Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain, left, prepares to shoot against Chile's goalie Claudio Bravo.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 14
      Argentina&#39;s Lionel Messi, right, is fouled by Chile&#39;s Marcelo Diaz.
      Photos: Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, is fouled by Chile's Marcelo Diaz.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 14
      Chile&#39;s Eduardo Vargas is fouled by Argentina&#39;s Ramiro Funes Mori.
      Photos: Copa America final: Argentina vs. Chile
      Chile's Eduardo Vargas is fouled by Argentina's Ramiro Funes Mori.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 14
      13.copa final GettyImages-54324391414.copa final GettyImages-54324396615.copa final GettyImages-54324388016.copa final GettyImages-54324394417.copa final GettyImages-54324381802.copa final GettyImages-54324127203.copa final GettyImages-54323968004.copa final GettyImages-54323907205.copa final GettyImages-54323849006.copa final GettyImages-54323593407.copa final GettyImages-54323518808.copa final GettyImages-54323284009.copa final GettyImages-54323251010.copa final GettyImages-543231834
      Read More
      After the court delivered its verdict, Barcelona issued a statement "giving all its support to Leo Messi and his father."
      The statement added: "The Club, in agreement with the Government prosecution service, considers that the player, who has corrected his position with the Spanish Tax Office, is in no way criminally responsible with regards to the facts underlined in this case.
      "FC Barcelona continues to be at the disposal of Leo Messi and his family to support him in whatever action he decides to take in defense of his honesty and his legal interests."
      The Argentine's legal representatives argued their client had no knowledge of his tax affairs. The sentence also reflects that Messi has no previous criminal record and that he has already paid back the money he owes -- minus $23,600, which he now has to pay.
      Has Messi retired from international football?
      Messi is widely regarded as the best footballer on the planet and is Barca's all-time leading goalscorer. During his time with the club, Messi has won the European Champions League on four occasions and eight Spanish league titles.
      After Messi exits, it gets worse for Argentina
      Forbes ranked Messi as the second-highest paid athlete on the planet, earning an estimated $81.4 million last year through his salary and various endorsement deals.