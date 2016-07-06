Story highlights Lionel Messi fined $2.3 million for fraud offenses

Messi will not serve any jail time

(CNN) The good news for soccer star Lionel Messi is that he won't be going to jail for defrauding the Spanish tax authorities. The bad news is that he's been fined $2.3 million.

A Barcelona court ruled that between 2007 and 2009, Messi was guilty of tax fraud and that for each of those three years he should serve a sentence of seven months.

However, because this was the first time the Barcelona forward had committed an offense and his sentence was less than two years, the 29-year-old Messi won't serve jail time as long as he doesn't break the law again.

Messi's father Jorge Messi was handed a 21-month jail sentence and a $1.7 million fine tax fraud, though also like his son he won't serve time as he also doesn't have a criminal record.

