Breaking News

    Jillion Potter: U.S. rugby survivor targets Olympic glory in Rio

    By Chris Borg, Dan Tham and Andy Stewart, CNN

    Updated 1803 GMT (0203 HKT) July 20, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    &#39;Warrior&#39; Jillion Potter fights for Olympic dream
    spc cnn world rugby jillion potter_00023521

      JUST WATCHED

      'Warrior' Jillion Potter fights for Olympic dream

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    (19 Videos)

    Story highlights

    • Jillion Potter broke her neck in 2010
    • She was diagnosed with cancer in 2014
    • Credits support of wife Carol for recovery
    • Named in U.S. rugby sevens squad

    This story was updated after Potter was named in the USA women's sevens squad on July 18.

    (CNN)Jillion Potter is no ordinary rugby player.

    The United States Women's Eagles star has both recovered from a broken neck and fought off cancer -- and now she has won a place in the sevens team at the Rio Olympics.
      "There is a picture of me a year ago, bald, standing with my teammates, and I think: 'Wow. How far have you come?'" she told CNN's World Rugby show after passing a significant milestone.
      "It's pretty remarkable to think about when I look back. I'm one year cancer-free, so it's a big triumph."
      Jillion Potter credits her wife Carol for helping her through life-changing trauma.
      Photos: From recovery to Rio?
      Jillion Potter credits her wife Carol for helping her through life-changing trauma.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 9
      The American rugby star has overcome a broken neck and then cancer.
      Photos: From recovery to Rio?
      The American rugby star has overcome a broken neck and then cancer.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 9
      Potter (center) is known as one of the toughest tacklers on the women&#39;s sevens circuit.
      Photos: From recovery to Rio?
      Potter (center) is known as one of the toughest tacklers on the women's sevens circuit.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 9
      She is now hoping to be selected in the U.S. team for the 2016 Rio Olympics.
      Photos: From recovery to Rio?
      She is now hoping to be selected in the U.S. team for the 2016 Rio Olympics.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 9
      After breaking her neck in 2010, Potter feared she would never play rugby again. &quot;I was in a neck brace for a while,&quot; she says. &quot;Part of my right side was pretty atrophied, it was one inch smaller, maybe a little bit more, which was interesting.&quot;
      Photos: From recovery to Rio?
      After breaking her neck in 2010, Potter feared she would never play rugby again. "I was in a neck brace for a while," she says. "Part of my right side was pretty atrophied, it was one inch smaller, maybe a little bit more, which was interesting."
      Hide Caption
      5 of 9
      Potter says the values rugby instilled in her also helped her fight against cancer, having been diagnosed in 2014.
      Photos: From recovery to Rio?
      Potter says the values rugby instilled in her also helped her fight against cancer, having been diagnosed in 2014.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 9
      &quot;Chemo was hard. You lose your physical identity with losing your hair, your eye lashes -- and as an athlete my muscles were getting smaller, I was losing weight, I couldn&#39;t train.&quot;
      Photos: From recovery to Rio?
      "Chemo was hard. You lose your physical identity with losing your hair, your eye lashes -- and as an athlete my muscles were getting smaller, I was losing weight, I couldn't train."
      Hide Caption
      7 of 9
      &quot;I was really in disbelief about how many people supported me around the world. I&#39;m so grateful.&quot;
      Photos: From recovery to Rio?
      "I was really in disbelief about how many people supported me around the world. I'm so grateful."
      Hide Caption
      8 of 9
      &quot;I&#39;ve never been to the Olympics -- none of us have -- but we&#39;ve got a great team behind us ... everyone is doing everything they can to prepare us for the Olympics.&quot;
      Photos: From recovery to Rio?
      "I've never been to the Olympics -- none of us have -- but we've got a great team behind us ... everyone is doing everything they can to prepare us for the Olympics."
      Hide Caption
      9 of 9
      jillion potter wife beachjillion potter gym rehabJillion Potter: USA rugby&#39;s great survivorjillion potter USA rugby sevensjillion potter USA rugby sevensjillion potter USA rugby sevensspc cnn world rugby jillion potter_00010620jillion potter wife and friendjillion potter olympic portrait
      Now 30, Potter is one of the U.S. Women's Sevens captains (the team operates with a rotating leadership) and one of her sport's best-known figures.
      Read More
      And the Texan's love of rugby -- along with the love and support of her wife Carol -- have helped her overcome the adversities she has faced.
      Read: The 19th-century girl who took on the boys
      Potter was a student at the University of New Mexico when she became captivated by a sport she didn't even know existed.
      "A couple of girls came up to me and said: 'Hey you! Do you want to come and play rugby?'" she recalls.
      "I didn't even know what it was, but then it happened again the next day, and the next day. I thought I had headhunters or something."
      Read: Australian women on top of world
      Potter's first taste of the action was a tackling practice and running session -- and that got her hooked.
      "I remember thinking: 'This is the sport for me,'" she says.
      "I didn't realize how physical I could be. I got knocked down by this girl, and I thought, 'Oh, this is how it's going to be. Let's go!' And I stuck with it."
      What Potter soon found -- as well as her natural flair for playing the game -- was that rugby provided "a massive community."
      Read: Super Bowl winner in U.S. Olympic team
      But during those initial forays into playing, she never believed the sport could become a career.
      "I had no idea there was a USA team," she recalls. "But about six months into my collegiate career, my coach was adamant that I should go on a USA under-19 developmental tour.
      "I made the under-19 team, was recruited to the under-23 team, and it just went from there."
      Read: Sister reveals Sonny Bill's secrets
      But in the buildup to the 2010 Women's Rugby World Cup, Potter broke her neck while playing for her country in Canada.
      "I don't think I've played there since," she jokes, but adds that the injury was "devastating."
      "I was young, and it was about two months before the World Cup campaign," she recalls.
      "When I was 19, I had gone to the 2006 World Cup and sat in the stands thinking that this is what I want to do. I want to be these women."
      Emily Valentine: &#39;The first lady of rugby&#39;
      spc cnn world rugby emily valentine_00034802

        JUST WATCHED

        Emily Valentine: 'The first lady of rugby'

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Emily Valentine: 'The first lady of rugby' 05:42
      Potter feared she would never be able to play again -- but only a year later, she was back on the pitch.
      For that, she thanks a "great surgeon" but admits having thought for a while that she probably shouldn't risk a comeback.
      "Because of my surgery, because it was only a level one fusion, it was safe to return to play," she adds.
      "Doctors were like, 'You just have to wait until the bone fuses, and we'll unleash you.'"
      Read: 'Out of 1,100 she was pretty special'
      A year later, the unleashed Potter was contracted to play on the USA Eagles team.
      In 2013, she played for her country in the Rugby Sevens World Cup, having tried that form of the game and found it "the best."
      Clermont Sevens: Australia secures Women&#39;s World Series title
      Photos: Rugby history for Aussie women
      Australia was crowned 2015-16 Women&#39;s Sevens Series champion at the final tournament in France, ending New Zealand&#39;s three-season rugby reign.
      Photos: Rugby history for Aussie women
      Australia was crowned 2015-16 Women's Sevens Series champion at the final tournament in France, ending New Zealand's three-season rugby reign.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 7
      The Aussies only needed to finish sixth to clinch the title for the first time since the series started in 2012, and demolished Spain 35-0 in Sunday&#39;s quarterfinals to guarantee a top-four spot in Clermont-Montferrand.
      Photos: Rugby history for Aussie women
      The Aussies only needed to finish sixth to clinch the title for the first time since the series started in 2012, and demolished Spain 35-0 in Sunday's quarterfinals to guarantee a top-four spot in Clermont-Montferrand.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 7
      Australia beat neighbor New Zealand 14-5 in the semis, with Shannon Parry scoring one of her side&#39;s two tries. Tim Walsh&#39;s team now goes into August&#39;s Rio Olympics on a high and in pole position to secure a gold medal.
      Photos: Rugby history for Aussie women
      Australia beat neighbor New Zealand 14-5 in the semis, with Shannon Parry scoring one of her side's two tries. Tim Walsh's team now goes into August's Rio Olympics on a high and in pole position to secure a gold medal.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 7
      New Zealand had progressed thanks to a hard-fought 19-12 victory over France in the quarterfinals, with Camille Grassineau pictured scoring for the host nation. New Zealand&#39;s Portia Woodman ended as the series&#39; top try scorer with 24 after scoring two trebles in Clermont -- including all three her team scored in this match.
      Photos: Rugby history for Aussie women
      New Zealand had progressed thanks to a hard-fought 19-12 victory over France in the quarterfinals, with Camille Grassineau pictured scoring for the host nation. New Zealand's Portia Woodman ended as the series' top try scorer with 24 after scoring two trebles in Clermont -- including all three her team scored in this match.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 7
      In Sunday&#39;s first semifinal, Canada overcame England 31-10, with Karen Paquin (pictured) scoring once and Ghislaine Landry bagging a hat-trick.
      Photos: Rugby history for Aussie women
      In Sunday's first semifinal, Canada overcame England 31-10, with Karen Paquin (pictured) scoring once and Ghislaine Landry bagging a hat-trick.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 7
      The Canadians then celebrated after beating Australia 29-19 to lift the cup, with Landry crossing again for her 19th try of the series and also adding a vital penalty drop-goal after returning from the sin bin. Landry was the series&#39; overall leading points scorer on 158.
      Photos: Rugby history for Aussie women
      The Canadians then celebrated after beating Australia 29-19 to lift the cup, with Landry crossing again for her 19th try of the series and also adding a vital penalty drop-goal after returning from the sin bin. Landry was the series' overall leading points scorer on 158.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 7
      England finished the tournament fourth after losing 22-5 to New Zealand in the playoff, and fourth overall behind the second-placed Kiwis and Canada.
      Photos: Rugby history for Aussie women
      England finished the tournament fourth after losing 22-5 to New Zealand in the playoff, and fourth overall behind the second-placed Kiwis and Canada.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 7
      women rugby sevens australia winwomen rugby sevens aus spainWomen rugby sevens Australia NZwomen rugby sevens france nzwomen rugby sevens canada englandcanada celebrates women&#39;s sevensengland canada women&#39;s sevens
      But with life and rugby seeming set fair, Potter discovered swelling underneath her jaw during the World Cup campaign in August 2014.
      "I had been to Alaska with my wife Carol, and we went camping and did outdoor things," she says. "And I thought maybe I had got something from being in the wilderness and let it go, thinking it was an infection."
      She took antibiotics but the problem failed to disappear. Then doctors discovered a tumor, but an initial MRI scan appeared to show it was benign.
      "But it carried on growing," Potter says. "Intuitively, I knew something was wrong."
      Her worst fears were realized when tests showed that she was suffering from synovial sarcoma, a soft tissue cancer.
      "I was in shock," she says. "I had no idea that someone like me could get cancer. I eat well, I exercise, I take care of my body.
      "I didn't have a lot of time to think, but we found the best cancer center and I started treatment immediately."
      Read: England women's captain fantastic
      Chemotherapy was tough, but Potter kept her spirits up by remaining active when she could, taking walks and doing yoga.
      "I cried when I had to shave my head," she says. "I remember physically shaking. That was one of the first times I broke down, and then when I had to tell my mum and my family.
      "To say: 'I have cancer' out loud is really hard. You don't want to say it because it makes it real."
      Carol was instrumental in Potter's recovery process, encouraging her through the darkest times and boosting her belief that a place at the Rio Olympics was a dream that could still come true.
      The couple met in 2011, and Potter describes her wife as "my biggest supporter."
      "Not once did I see her falter -- she was so strong for me and is the reason why I made it," she adds.
      "She knew rugby was really important to me and that it was always my goal to get back.
      "Beautiful, smart ... they're not even good enough words for her. She's my hero and the best thing in my life."
      Rugby itself was a big help, both for its values -- "You get tackled, you always have to get up off the ground, just like in life" -- and the resilience and discipline it instilled, virtues that helped throughout her treatment.
      Today, Potter says, she "feels great."
      "I am still progressing performance-wise, confidence-wise, speed-wise," she says. "Being patient with myself and recognizing where I am is important."
      Potter was selected for each of the five Women's Sevens Series stops this season, playing in at least four of the matches in each tournament as the U.S finished sixth overall.
      And what if her incredible comeback culminates in her picking up a medal in Rio?
      "I will probably be bawling and crying," she says -- but with a laugh.