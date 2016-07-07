Story highlights Jon Jones bout removed from UFC 200 fightcard

MMA fighter records "potential anti-doping violation"

(CNN) Mixed Martial Arts star Jon Jones has been dropped from the headline bout of UFC 200 after a "potential anti-doping violation," the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has said.

Jones, 28, was due to fight Daniel Cormier for the light-heavyweight title in Las Vegas Saturday.

"The UFC organization was notified tonight that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on June 16, 2016," said a UFC statement released late Wednesday.

Jon 'Bones' Jones during an open training session for fans in 2014.

While noting that Jones has the right to "a full fair legal review," the statement added it would not be possible to conclude that process before Saturday's big event.

As a result, the fight has been removed from the card. The three-round heavyweight matchup between Brock Lesnar and Mark Hunt will now become the main event at UFC 200, one of the biggest promotions in the sport's history.