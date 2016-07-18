Story highlights Rally car driver Gugu Zulu has died

Reports state he was hospitalized after attempting to climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Johannesburg (CNN) Celebrated South African rally driver Gugu Zulu has died following an attempt to climb Mount Kilimanjaro during a charity event honoring Nelson Mandela.

A spokesman for the Nelson Mandela Foundation confirmed Zulu was attempting to reach the summit with his wife Letshego when he encountered breathing problems. "Details are sketchy. What we do know is that Gugu experienced problems breathing. The medical team supporting the trek put him on a drip and they descended the mountain with him. We are informed that the medical teams tried everything possible to save his life," they said in a statement.

The Foundation's CEO Sello Hatang said in the statement: "I am devastated. I recruited him to climb Kilimanjaro. The last thing he said to me at the airport before he left last week was that he wanted to speak about doing other Mandela Day projects. I feel a huge sense of loss."

Zulu and his wife were among 46 South Africans who took part in the #Trek4Mandela initiative that aims to raise funds to ensure that impoverished girls do not miss a day of school due to menstrual problems.

Among those who expressed their grief was South Africa's Minister of Sport and Recreation Fikile Mbalula, who said Zulu's death, was "tragic news." SuperSport Presenter Xola Ntshanga tweeted "Take solace from the fact that he was with someone he loved, doing something amazing."

