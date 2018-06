Roger Federer to miss Rio Olympics

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar Roger Federer is the most successful men's player of the professional tennis era, with 17 grand slam titles to his name. Hide Caption 1 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar The 34-year-old has played in more grand slam finals -- 27 -- than any other male player in the Open Era. Hide Caption 2 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar Federer has spent a record 302 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings during his career, last holding top spot in November 2012. Hide Caption 3 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar He is one of only eight male players to have won all four grand slam titles, and has reached the final of each major tournament at least five times. Hide Caption 4 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar In 2012, Federer won a record-equaling seventh Wimbledon title, matching his childhood hero Pete Sampras and 1880s star William Renshaw. Hide Caption 5 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar Ahead of Wimbledon 2016, Federer had won 1,075 career matches since his pro debut in 1998, with 244 defeats, from 348 tournaments entered. Hide Caption 6 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar Federer is hoping to become the second tennis player after Novak Djokovic to crack $100 million in career prize money -- he had $98,148,225 ahead of Wimbledon 2016. Hide Caption 7 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar Federer won the U.S. Open five years in a row from 2004 but has not triumphed in New York since -- though he was runner-up in 2009 and 2015. Hide Caption 8 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar He has also experienced success on the blue hard-courts of Melbourne, winning the Australian Open on four occasions. Hide Caption 9 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar He won his only French Open in 2009, despite the interference of a court invader in the final. Federer had lost the previous three title matches at Roland Garros, and would suffer defeat on the famous red clay again in 2011 -- each time against his old rival Rafael Nadal. Hide Caption 10 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar Federer has won the season-ending ATP championship a record six times. Hide Caption 11 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar Two of those have come since the ATP finals switched to London in 2009, though Federer has been beaten in three of the past four title matches by Djokovic. Hide Caption 12 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar Of his 88 singles titles, Federer has won his home Swiss Indoors event in Basel -- where he used to be a ball boy -- a record seven times. Hide Caption 13 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar Federer has won one Olympic gold medal -- in doubles with Swiss partner Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Olympics. Hide Caption 14 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar Four years later, he had to settle for silver after being beaten by Andy Murray, left, in the London men's singles final. Hide Caption 15 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar Federer has won the Davis Cup once, helping Switzerland beat France in the 2014 final of the prestigious international team tournament. Hide Caption 16 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar He was recognized by his fellow pros after serving as president of the ATP Player Council from 2008-2014. Hide Caption 17 of 19

Photos: Switzerland's tennis superstar Federer has four children -- two sets of twins -- with wife Mirka, pictured pregnant in 2009 after the Swiss player won Wimbledon for the sixth time. Hide Caption 18 of 19