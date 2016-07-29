Story highlights Rory McIlroy shoots four-over-par 74

Putting game fails in stifling heat

Season of struggle continues

(CNN) He has suffered a below-par season -- and Rory McIlroy's recent woes showed no sign of abating at the PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club.

Two-time PGA champion McIlroy's putting fell apart in stifling conditions as he carded a four over par 74 in the opening round Thursday to leave him at risk of missing the halfway cut. It took him 35 putts to get round the 18 holes.

The Northern Irishman -- who suffered three bogeys in his first seven holes and did not record a single birdie -- lies a daunting nine shots behind leader Jimmy Walker and admitted he was "struggling."

It was only the fourth time in 115 rounds at major tournaments that McIlroy had failed to make a birdie.

Read More