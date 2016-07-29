(CNN) Russian athletes banned from competing at the 2016 Olympic Games took part in an alternative competition in Moscow on the same day the national team left for Rio.

Around 150 competitors took part at the Znamensky Brothers stadium, a 7,500-capacity arena usually reserved for the Moscow track and field championships.

Of the 68 Russian track and field athletes banned from Rio, just one -- long jumper Darya Klishina -- was granted permission to compete next month after she proved to the IAAF that she is clean.