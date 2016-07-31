PGA Championship: Jimmy Walker wins first major title

Story highlights Jimmy Walker wins PGA Championship

(CNN) Jimmy Walker won his first major title with victory in the PGA Championship at Baltusrol, beating reigning champion Jason Day by one shot.

In a dramatic finish, Day gave himself a great chance of retaining his title with an eagle at the last hole but Walker held his nerve to two-putt for par and the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.

"Sometimes things don't come easy and golf isn't an easy game," Walker said following Sunday's win in Springfield, New Jersey. "Day is a great champion and I wouldn't expect anything else -- eagle at the last.

"I had to make par, pars are hard but I made it."

IYCMI (and we hope you didn't) here's the winning moment! Congrats again, Jimmy Walker.#PGAChamp https://t.co/SnZteE0xt9 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) July 31, 2016

Despite appearing calm and collected throughout a nerve-shredding back nine, Walker admitted he felt the tension out on the course.

