F1 boss Ecclestone's helicopter pilot accused in kidnapping, report says

Story highlights Authorities: Formula One chief's helicopter pilot the "mastermind" in mother-in-law's kidnapping

Aparecida Schunck Flosi Palmeira was freed Sunday after being held more than a week

(CNN) Brazilian authorities have accused a helicopter pilot who works for Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone of being behind the kidnapping of the businessman's mother-in-law, state media report.

Jorge Eurico Faria provided helicopter services to the family in Sao Paulo and was aware of the routine of Ecclestone's mother-in-law, Aparecida Schunck Flosi Palmeira, according to state-owned Agencia Brasil

The 67-year-old woman was freed Sunday after being abducted more than a week earlier. She was being held in a house in Cotia, a city about 22 miles west of Sao Paulo, the Sao Paulo state public safety office said.

The "mastermind" behind the kidnapping "did not show surprise" when he was arrested Monday, Magino Alves Barbosa Filho, the Sao Paulo secretary of public safety, said in a statement.

"One of the two that were arrested first confessed that he was the mentor of the group, but police already had indications since the beginning of the investigation that he could be involved," Barbosa Filho said.

