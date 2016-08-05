2nd Olympic boxer accused of sexual assault

Story highlights Jonas Junias Jonas, a boxer from Namibia, becomes second fighter arrested in less than a week

boxer from Namibia, becomes second fighter arrested in less than a week Hassan Saada, a boxer from Morocco, arrested on similar sexual allegations Friday

(CNN) A second boxer at the Rio Olympics has been arrested and accused of trying to rape a housekeeper, a news agency reported Monday.

Rio de Janeiro police said Jonas Junias Jonas, of Namibia, grabbed and kissed the housekeeper while she was cleaning his room, according to the Brazilian news agency Agencia Brasil.

The is the second arrest of an Olympic boxer on charges involving sexual assault within four days.

Hassan Saada, a Moroccan boxer, was arrested on allegations of trying to rape two Brazilian maids at the Olympic Village, authorities said Friday.

Police took Jonas to the Bangu penitentiary complex west of the city, Agencia Brasil said. Jonas, a light welterweight who competes in the 64 kilogram class, has a boxing bout scheduled for Thursday.

Read More