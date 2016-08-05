Breaking News

    Opening Ceremony: 'Rio is ready to make history' as Olympic Games begin

    By Tom McGowan, CNN

    Updated 1313 GMT (2113 HKT) August 6, 2016

    Fireworks explode over the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro at the end of the opening ceremony on Friday, August 5.
    The Olympic cauldron is lit at the stadium.
    The Olympic cauldron is lit at the stadium.
    The Olympic cauldron is lit at the stadium.
    The Olympic flag is carried into the stadium.
    Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima, a former Brazilian long-distance runner, lights the Olympic cauldron. De Lima was leading the Olympic marathon in 2004 when he was attacked by a protester near the end of the race. He ended up finishing third, but the graceful way he handled the disappointment won him plaudits around the world for his sportsmanship.
    Dancers perform during the opening ceremony at the Maracana Stadium.
    Dancers perform during the opening ceremony at the Maracana Stadium.
    The Olympic flag is carried into the stadium.
    The Olympic flag is carried into the stadium.
    Fireworks are seen over the stadium.
    Fireworks are seen over the stadium.
    Children fly kites during the event.
    Children fly kites during the event.
    The Refugee Olympic Team walks out during the parade of nations.
    The Refugee Olympic Team walks out during the parade of nations.
    Pentathlete Yane Marques leads Brazil's athletes into the Maracana Stadium.
    Pentathlete Yane Marques leads Brazil's athletes into the Maracana Stadium.
    Members of the Russian team take part in the parade of nations.
    Members of the Russian team take part in the parade of nations.
    Iran&#39;s athletes enter the stadium.
    Iran's athletes enter the stadium.
    Members of Indonesia&#39;s Olympic team walk during the parade of nations.
    Members of Indonesia's Olympic team walk during the parade of nations.
    There were more than 200 countries taking part in the opening ceremony.
    There were more than 200 countries taking part in the opening ceremony.
    Members of Spain&#39;s delegation wave fans during the ceremony.
    Members of Spain's delegation wave fans during the ceremony.
    Spectators hold up their phones during the event.
    Spectators hold up their phones during the event.
    Belarus team members pose for photographs while entering the stadium.
    Belarus team members pose for photographs while entering the stadium.
    U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, carries the American flag into the Maracana Stadium.
    U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, carries the American flag into the Maracana Stadium.
    Egyptian athletes take photos as they march into the stadium.
    Egyptian athletes take photos as they march into the stadium.
    Trampoline gymnast Rosie MacLennan carries the Canadian flag.
    Trampoline gymnast Rosie MacLennan carries the Canadian flag.
    A performer smiles during the opening ceremony.
    A performer smiles during the opening ceremony.
    Team Burundi arrives at the opening ceremony.
    Team Burundi arrives at the opening ceremony.
    Sailing athlete Sofia Bekatorou leads Greece out.
    Sailing athlete Sofia Bekatorou leads Greece out.
    A &quot;Favela Voices&quot; segment takes place during the ceremony.
    A "Favela Voices" segment takes place during the ceremony.
    A volunteer carries the flag of the Independent Olympic Team.
    A volunteer carries the flag of the Independent Olympic Team.
    Members of Australia&#39;s Olympic team take photos inside the stadium.
    Members of Australia's Olympic team take photos inside the stadium.
    The colorful performances that opened the ceremony included lasers, 3-D projections and a cascade of water enveloping the stage.
    The colorful performances that opened the ceremony included lasers, 3-D projections and a cascade of water enveloping the stage.
    Fireworks explode during the event.
    Fireworks explode during the event.
    A performer holds a plant. The ceremony was designed to promote two messages: protection of the environment and peace.
    A performer holds a plant. The ceremony was designed to promote two messages: protection of the environment and peace.
    Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen walks on stage at the start of the event.
    Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen walks on stage at the start of the event.
    Performers take part in the spectacle.
    Performers take part in the spectacle.
    Dancers perform.
    Dancers perform.
    Brazilian aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont is honored during the event.
    Brazilian aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont is honored during the event.
    There were 35,000 professionals who worked on the show.
    There were 35,000 professionals who worked on the show.
    There were 5,500 costumes made for the event.
    There were 5,500 costumes made for the event.
    There were 3 billion people said to be watching around the world.
    There were 3 billion people said to be watching around the world.
    Artists take part in the ceremony.
    Artists take part in the ceremony.
    People perform during the countdown at the start of the event.
    People perform during the countdown at the start of the event.
    A view inside the Maracana Stadium.
    A view inside the Maracana Stadium.
    Story highlights

    • Rio Games begin with spectacular ceremony
    • Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima lit the cauldron
    • Show celebrates South America's first Olympics
    • Strong message of conservation, rejuvenation
    Follow all the Olympic action with CNN's live coverage

    Rio de Janeiro (CNN)Rebirth and regeneration.

    That was the message behind a vibrant Opening Ceremony that heralded the start of the Rio 2016 Olympics.
      From supermodel Gisele Bundchen's tribute to the "Girl from Ipanema" to the promise of an athletes' forest to be planted after the Games, Brazil's big night saluted the country's past and pointed towards a greener future.
      A day of protests against the hosting of the Games gave way to a night of pageantry at the Maracana Stadium, albeit on a budget one-tenth the size of the equivalent in London four years ago.
      Read: The Opening Ceremony as it happened
      Model Gisele Bundchen struts her stuff at the opening ceremony.
      Model Gisele Bundchen struts her stuff at the opening ceremony.
      "These first-ever Olympic Games in South America will go from Brazil to the entire world," International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach told the crowd.
      "With the Olympic Games as a catalyst, you have achieved in just seven years what generations before you could only dream of. You have transformed the city of Rio de Janeiro into a modern metropolis and made it even more beautiful.
      "Our admiration for you is even greater because you managed this at a very difficult time in Brazilian history. We have always believed in you."
      During his speech, Bach also paid tribute to the refugee team which will compete in Rio under the Olympic flag.
      Read: What to watch for Saturday
      "We are living in a world where selfishness is gaining ground, where certain people claim to be superior to others," he said of the Olympians representing displaced people across the world. "Here is our Olympic answer."
      President of the organizing committee Carlos Nuzman delivered an impassioned tribute to Rio and urged Brazilians to embrace the Games.
      "Our dream is for the Olympic city to be transformed by the Games," he said. "This marvelous city is the perfect city. Let's live our dream together and stay together when circumstances challenge us.
      "In the name of all Brazilians, I welcome the world. Rio is ready to make history."
      Watch: An A-Z of Rio
      Brazil's interim president Michel Temer spoke briefly to the crowd to officially open the Olympics, but he was greeted by boos from a section of the crowd, reflecting the dissatisfaction of the Brazilian people with the government.
      The lighting of the Olympic cauldron followed, with the honor going to Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima, a former runner who led the marathon at the 2004 Games until he was attacked by a spectator. He eventually finished third.
      Former tennis star Gustavo Kuerten brought the flame into the stadium and passed it on to ex-basketballer Hortencia Marcari, then De Lima took center stage.
      Reports earlier Friday suggested that football legend Pele was too fragile to take part.
      While the opening sequence of the ceremony included a nod to "Gambiarra" -- the Brazilian talent for making something great out of almost nothing -- public anger Friday focused on the level of spending on the Games.
      Against this backdrop, the ceremony's director Fernando Meirelles -- whose most famous work is the 2002 film "City of God" -- was keen to spread a message of conservation.
      And despite describing the final rehearsal as a "disaster," Meirelles and Games organizers will be relieved that festivities went off without a hitch.
      Latest: Get the lowdown on Rio 2016
      As if to reinforce the green ethos of the ceremony, it came to a close with a floral recreation of the Olympic rings.
      Prior to the 11,000-plus athletes parading into the stadium, it was revealed each of them would plant a seed that would form a forest at Radical Park in Deodoro, containing a different species for each of the 207 competing nations.
      Gisele threatened to steal the show when she strutted across the arena floor, with the world's highest-earning supermodel admitting it was "the longest catwalk I'll ever walk" in an Instagram post prior to the ceremony.
      "I am humbled and honored to be part of this historic moment for my country," she added. "I believe that the unity is the key to creating a world filled with kindness, gratitude, peace, and love."

      The 271 Russian athletes -- out of an original entry list of 389 -- who walked into the stadium were only officially cleared to take part in the Games on Thursday.
      The Court of Arbitration for Sport is still deliberating on several appeals from Russians seeking to overturn doping bans.