(CNN) The elastic zip might be gone, but the stance remains unmistakably Ichiro. Taut, alert, right arm extended and bat held ramrod straight up as he lightly tugs his shirt sleeve. And then, the hit. On Sunday, the Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki scored his 3,000th career hit, a triple off Chris Rusin of the Rockies, catapulting him into an exclusive group of players: the 3,000 club.

It's the culmination of a glittering career that has taken him from the western Japanese city of Kobe and the then-Orix BlueWave to Seattle, where he held court for a glittering 11½ seasons before a short spell with the Yankees and, when free agency came around, the Miami Marlins.

After bagging hit 2,998 at home in Miami, the 42-year-old endured a frustrating series against the Cubs, starting on the bench for each of the three games. But the inevitable could only be delayed, and he duly hit number 2,999 Saturday night and then, finally, 3,000 at Coors Field in Denver.

Ichirio is the first Japanese player to achieve the feat in Major League Baseball and the 30th of the 18,506 players who have suited up in the Majors since 1876, according to Baseball Reference

Alex Rodriguez, one of baseball's biggest stars, is the only other active player on the 3,000 hit list. Rodriguez announced he will retire on Friday.

