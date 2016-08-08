Breaking News

    Lilly King beats Yulia Efimova in Olympic grudge race

    By James Masters, CNN

    Updated 1455 GMT (2255 HKT) August 9, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    rio de janeiro king defeats efimova macfarlane interview_00005626
    rio de janeiro king defeats efimova macfarlane interview_00005626

      JUST WATCHED

      American Lilly King defeats Russia's Efimova for gold

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    American Lilly King defeats Russia's Efimova for gold 01:04

    Story highlights

    • Lilly King wins duel in the pool
    • Sun Yang wins 200m freestyle gold
    • America's Murphy triumphs in backstroke
    • Hungary's Katinka Hosszu wins second gold

    (CNN)It was one of the most anticipated swimming races of the Rio Olympics -- and US star Lilly King backed up her fighting talk by defeating Yulia Efimova to win gold in the 100 meters breaststroke on Monday.

    Affronted by her rival waving her finger in a "#1" gesture after winning her semifinal, the Indiana native had chastised the Russian ahead of the race.
      King told a reporter, "You're shaking your finger No. 1, and you've been caught for drug cheating. I'm just not a fan. I'm going to go swim my heart out for USA and hopefully that turns out the best."
      And on Day 3, the 19-year-old American let her swimming do the talking. After bagging the gold in one of the most anticipated swimming events of the tournament -- by just under a second -- she told NBC reporter Michelle Tafoia that she felt she had made a statement on behalf of her country and other "clean" athletes.
      "I hope I (made a statement) -- that we can still compete clean and do well at the Olympic Games and that's how it should be."
      Read More
      King had made plain her feelings at Efimova's presence in Brazil after the Russian was cleared to compete at the 11th hour -- she didn't know she would be able to swim until Saturday -- despite having previously been found guilty of doping.
      The Russian was in tears after the race.
      Lilly King, right, celebrates with American teammate Katie Meili after winning the 100-meter breaststroke on Monday, August 8. Leading up to the final, King &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/08/sport/rio-olympics-russia-booed-lilly-king-yuliya-efimov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;had called out Russian rival Yulia Efimova,&lt;/a&gt; who faced two bans for performance-enhancing drugs before eventually being allowed to swim in Rio de Janeiro. Efimova finished in second place. Meili got the bronze.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Lilly King, right, celebrates with American teammate Katie Meili after winning the 100-meter breaststroke on Monday, August 8. Leading up to the final, King had called out Russian rival Yulia Efimova, who faced two bans for performance-enhancing drugs before eventually being allowed to swim in Rio de Janeiro. Efimova finished in second place. Meili got the bronze.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 35
      Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura -- the reigning Olympic champion -- competes on the parallel bars during the team all-around event. Japan won the gold.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura -- the reigning Olympic champion -- competes on the parallel bars during the team all-around event. Japan won the gold.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 35
      Sprinter Usain Bolt, center, dances the samba during a news conference for Puma and the Jamaican Olympic Association. The world&#39;s fastest man will be defending his 100-meter title later in the Games.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Sprinter Usain Bolt, center, dances the samba during a news conference for Puma and the Jamaican Olympic Association. The world's fastest man will be defending his 100-meter title later in the Games.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 35
      Hungary&#39;s Katinka Hosszu celebrates after winning the 100-meter backstroke. It was her second gold medal in Rio.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Hungary's Katinka Hosszu celebrates after winning the 100-meter backstroke. It was her second gold medal in Rio.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 35
      Hong Kong&#39;s Wong Chun Ting, left, plays Japan&#39;s Koki Niwa in table tennis. Niwa won to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Hong Kong's Wong Chun Ting, left, plays Japan's Koki Niwa in table tennis. Niwa won to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 35
      Australian rugby players &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/08/sport/womens-rugby-sevens-new-zealand-australia/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;celebrate after defeating New Zealand&lt;/a&gt; in the gold-medal match 24-17. This is the first year that rugby sevens has been played at the Olympics.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Australian rugby players celebrate after defeating New Zealand in the gold-medal match 24-17. This is the first year that rugby sevens has been played at the Olympics.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 35
      New Zealand&#39;s rugby team performs a haka dance for their supporters after the final.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      New Zealand's rugby team performs a haka dance for their supporters after the final.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 35
      Synchronized divers Chen Aisen and Lin Yue won the 10-meter platform event for China. China has won the event in the past four Olympics.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Synchronized divers Chen Aisen and Lin Yue won the 10-meter platform event for China. China has won the event in the past four Olympics.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 35
      Judoka Rafaela Silva cries on the medal stand after she won Brazil&#39;s first gold at the Rio Games. She defeated Dorjsurengiin Sumiyaa in the final of the 57-kilogram weight class.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Judoka Rafaela Silva cries on the medal stand after she won Brazil's first gold at the Rio Games. She defeated Dorjsurengiin Sumiyaa in the final of the 57-kilogram weight class.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 35
      Amaia Erbina of Spain is tackled by Audrey Amiel and Pauline Biscarat of France during a rugby sevens match.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Amaia Erbina of Spain is tackled by Audrey Amiel and Pauline Biscarat of France during a rugby sevens match.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 35
      Russian fencer Sofya Velikaya, left, competes against France&#39;s Manon Brunet during a sabre semifinal bout. Velikaya defeated Brunet but lost in the final to her Russian compatriot Yana Egorian.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Russian fencer Sofya Velikaya, left, competes against France's Manon Brunet during a sabre semifinal bout. Velikaya defeated Brunet but lost in the final to her Russian compatriot Yana Egorian.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 35
      Venezuelan weightlifter Yusleidy Figueroa falls as she competes in the 58-kilogram weight class.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Venezuelan weightlifter Yusleidy Figueroa falls as she competes in the 58-kilogram weight class.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 35
      U.S. volleyball player Kimberly Hill spikes the ball during a preliminary match against the Netherlands. The United States won 3-2.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      U.S. volleyball player Kimberly Hill spikes the ball during a preliminary match against the Netherlands. The United States won 3-2.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 35
      South Korean gymnast Lee Eun-ju &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/08/sport/korea-gymnast-selfie/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;takes a selfie&lt;/a&gt; with North Korean gymnast Hong Un-jong during training. Relations have been frosty between the North and South since its division following the end of World War II, but geopolitics were put to the side as the two Olympians came together.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      South Korean gymnast Lee Eun-ju takes a selfie with North Korean gymnast Hong Un-jong during training. Relations have been frosty between the North and South since its division following the end of World War II, but geopolitics were put to the side as the two Olympians came together.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 35
      Australian cyclist Melissa Hoskins, center left, lies on the track after the pursuit team crashed during a training session. She was taken to the hospital.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Australian cyclist Melissa Hoskins, center left, lies on the track after the pursuit team crashed during a training session. She was taken to the hospital.
      Hide Caption
      15 of 35
      Japanese rider Yoshiaki Oiwa, on The Duke of Cavan, competes in the cross-country phase of the eventing competition.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Japanese rider Yoshiaki Oiwa, on The Duke of Cavan, competes in the cross-country phase of the eventing competition.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 35
      German field hockey players run from goal during a match against New Zealand.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      German field hockey players run from goal during a match against New Zealand.
      Hide Caption
      17 of 35
      Ukrainian synchronized divers Maksym Dolgov and Oleksandr Gorshkovozov compete in the 10-meter platform final.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Ukrainian synchronized divers Maksym Dolgov and Oleksandr Gorshkovozov compete in the 10-meter platform final.
      Hide Caption
      18 of 35
      Dutch volleyball player Maret Balkestein-Grothues hurt her ankle in the fourth set of the loss against the United States. She didn&#39;t return.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Dutch volleyball player Maret Balkestein-Grothues hurt her ankle in the fourth set of the loss against the United States. She didn't return.
      Hide Caption
      19 of 35
      Weightlifter Mathlynn Sasser won the Marshall Islands&#39; first-ever Olympic medal with silver in the 58-kilogram weight class.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Weightlifter Mathlynn Sasser won the Marshall Islands' first-ever Olympic medal with silver in the 58-kilogram weight class.
      Hide Caption
      20 of 35
      Slovakia&#39;s Alexandra Longova releases an arrow during the women&#39;s individual archery competition.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Slovakia's Alexandra Longova releases an arrow during the women's individual archery competition.
      Hide Caption
      21 of 35
      Japanese swimmer Miho Teramura competes in the 200-meter individual medley. She qualified for the semifinals.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Japanese swimmer Miho Teramura competes in the 200-meter individual medley. She qualified for the semifinals.
      Hide Caption
      22 of 35
      U.S. swimmer Madeline Dirado won her heat to also qualify for the semifinals of the 200-meter individual medley.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      U.S. swimmer Madeline Dirado won her heat to also qualify for the semifinals of the 200-meter individual medley.
      Hide Caption
      23 of 35
      Brazil&#39;s Juan Nogueira, right, lost to Russia&#39;s Evgeniy Tishchenko in their heavyweight boxing match.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Brazil's Juan Nogueira, right, lost to Russia's Evgeniy Tishchenko in their heavyweight boxing match.
      Hide Caption
      24 of 35
      Spanish water polo player Marc Minguell shoots for goal during a 10-9 victory over the United States.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Spanish water polo player Marc Minguell shoots for goal during a 10-9 victory over the United States.
      Hide Caption
      25 of 35
      Australia&#39;s Mariafe Artacho del Solar dives during a beach volleyball preliminary match.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar dives during a beach volleyball preliminary match.
      Hide Caption
      26 of 35
      French canoeists Matthieu Peche and Gauthier Klauss compete in the C-2 slalom competition at the Whitewater Stadium.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      French canoeists Matthieu Peche and Gauthier Klauss compete in the C-2 slalom competition at the Whitewater Stadium.
      Hide Caption
      27 of 35
      Ukrainian fencer Olena Kravatska takes part in the women&#39;s individual sabre competition.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Ukrainian fencer Olena Kravatska takes part in the women's individual sabre competition.
      Hide Caption
      28 of 35
      Julio Cesar Salamanca Pineda, a weightlifter from El Salvador, competes in the 62-kilogram weight class.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Julio Cesar Salamanca Pineda, a weightlifter from El Salvador, competes in the 62-kilogram weight class.
      Hide Caption
      29 of 35
      Denmark&#39;s Caroline Wozniacki serves during her second-round match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic. Kvitova advanced with a 6-4, 6-2 victory.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki serves during her second-round match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic. Kvitova advanced with a 6-4, 6-2 victory.
      Hide Caption
      30 of 35
      Japanese judoka Shohei Ono, in white, competes against Victor Scvortov of the United Arab Emirates. Ono went on to win gold in the 73-kilogram weight class.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Japanese judoka Shohei Ono, in white, competes against Victor Scvortov of the United Arab Emirates. Ono went on to win gold in the 73-kilogram weight class.
      Hide Caption
      31 of 35
      Ibtihaj Muhammad, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/08/sport/ibtihaj-muhammad-individual-sabre-fencing-2016-rio-olympics/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first American to wear a hijab in the Olympics,&lt;/a&gt; reacts on the piste as she competes against France&#39;s Cecilia Berder in a fencing bout. Berder won 15-12 to advance to the quarterfinals of the sabre competition.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first American to wear a hijab in the Olympics, reacts on the piste as she competes against France's Cecilia Berder in a fencing bout. Berder won 15-12 to advance to the quarterfinals of the sabre competition.
      Hide Caption
      32 of 35
      U.S. rider Clark Montgomery, on Loughan Glen, takes part in the cross-country test of the eventing competition.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      U.S. rider Clark Montgomery, on Loughan Glen, takes part in the cross-country test of the eventing competition.
      Hide Caption
      33 of 35
      France&#39;s Estelle Nze-Minko, left, competes against Russia&#39;s Irina Bliznova during a preliminary handball match.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      France's Estelle Nze-Minko, left, competes against Russia's Irina Bliznova during a preliminary handball match.
      Hide Caption
      34 of 35
      Agatha Bednarczuk of Brazil dives during a beach volleyball match against Ana Gallay and Georgina Klug of Argentina.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 3
      Agatha Bednarczuk of Brazil dives during a beach volleyball match against Ana Gallay and Georgina Klug of Argentina.
      Hide Caption
      35 of 35
      Lilly King 080830 rio olympics 0808 31 rio olympics 0808 34 rio olympics 080832 rio olympics 0808 29 rio olympics 0808 33 rio olympics 0808 28 rio olympics 0808 RESTRICTED27 rio olympics 0808 RESTRICTED26 rio olympics 0808 25 rio olympics 0808 24 rio olympics 0808 23 rio olympics 0808 rio olympics korean selfie 0808 RESTRICTED22 rio olympics 0808 21 rio olympics 0808 19 rio olympics 0808 18 rio olympics 0808 17 rio olympics 0808 16 rio olympics 0808 15 rio olympics 0808 14 rio olympics 0808 13 rio olympics 0808 12 rio olympics 0808 11 rio olympics 0808 10 rio olympics 0808 09 rio olympics 0808 07 rio olympics 0808 06 rio olympics 0808 08 rio olympics 0808 05 rio olympics 0808 04 rio olympics 0808 03 rio olympics 0808 02 rio olympics 0808 01 rio olympics 0808

      Russian athletes booed

      The decision to let Efimova and her fellow Russian swimmers compete did not sit well with spectators, who subjected the competitors to boos and jeers at the Aquatic Center -- just as the delegation had been greeted Friday at the Games' opening ceremony.
      International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said Monday it was a shame the Court of Arbitration for Sport wasn't "tougher on doping," but that Olympics officials have no choice but to accept the decision.
      "These are people who have served sanctions and are now clear ..." he said. "There are athletes from many teams who have served sanctions and are able to compete."
      Along with the crowd's reception for Efimova Monday, the previous day cheers in the aquatic center abruptly morphed to a bassy "boooooo" as Russians Andrey Grechin, Danila Izotov, Vladimir Morozov and Alexander Sukhorukov followed the Americans into the arena and shed their warmups.
      Day three: Recap all the action
      King's best was good enough to win the race in an Olympic record time of one minute 04.93 seconds, with US teammate Katie Meili taking bronze.
      "Tonight has been so crazy. My life is changing right now," King told reporters. "I'm a gold medalist and it's what I've always wanted to be -- it's an incredible feeling.
      "I'm probably going to start crying. I'm usually not a crier but this is a special moment so we'll see if it gets to me or not."
      Efimova, who won bronze at the London Games in 2012, was banned between October 2013 and February 2015 after testing positive for traces of the anabolic steroid DHEA.
      "A week ago, I didn't even know if I could race because I'm Russian. I'm just happy to be here," the 24-year-old said, also fighting back tears.
      Earlier this year, the 2015 world champion was given a provisional ban after testing positive for meldonium, but the International Swimming Federation lifted the suspension after advice from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
      She was reinstated to compete at the Games last Friday after the Court for the Arbitration of Sport ruled that athletes could not be banned from competing in Rio on the basis that they have been previously sanctioned.
      But Efimova was far from the only controversial athlete to attract attention on another dramatic night in the pool.

      Sun shines

      China's Sun Yang claimed gold in the men's 200m freestyle after edging out South Africa's Chad le Clos in a thrilling contest.
      At the weekend, Sun was involved in a spat with Australian swimmer Mack Horton -- who was angry that his rival was competing despite serving a doping ban in secret in 2014, news of which was only announced in China retrospectively.
      For Sun it marked a personal triumph after a controversial few years outside of the pool.
      Read: Horton wins aquatic grudge match with Sun Yang
      In 2013 he was detained by police for seven days after being involved in an accident while driving without a license.
      At last year's world championships, he was accused of assaulting a female Brazilian swimmer after an argument in the warmup pool.
      Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men&#39;s 200m freestyle.
      Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's 200m freestyle.
      Left in tears after losing out on 400m gold on Saturday, Sun roared back to win comfortably in a time of 1:44.65 to finish ahead of le Clos and US star Conor Dwyer.

      Murphy magic

      American swimmer Ryan Murphy set a new Olympic record to claim gold in the men's 100m backstroke on Monday.
      The 21-year-old from the University of California raced home in a time of 51.97 seconds.
      Murphy's success means the US has now won six consecutive gold medals in the event.
      Teammate David Plummer was also in the medals -- he took bronze, with China's Xu Jiayu claiming silver.

      Hosszu heroics

      Hungary's Katinka Hosszu powered to her second gold medal of the Games after winning the 100m backstroke.
      Hosszu, the 400m individual medley winner, pipped America's Kathleen Baker. The bronze medal was shared by Kylie Masse of Canada and China's Fu Yuanhui -- who finished in a dead heat.

      Köszönöm a rengeteg gratulációt!!! Thank you for all the congratulations!!!

      A photo posted by Iron Lady (@hosszukatinka) on

      The 27-year-old, who could conceivably add another three gold medals to her tally, had failed to win a medal in her three previous Olympics.

      Phelps into final

      Michael Phelps booked his place in the final of the men's 200m butterfly final despite finishing second in his heat.
      Phelps, who won his 19th Olympic gold on Sunday, was edged out by Hungary's Tamas Kenderesi but was still the second fastest qualifier.
      Phelps face: The new way to look unimpressed
      Fellow American Katie Ledecky will seek to add to her gold and silver so far in the women's 200m freestyle after qualifying second behind Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom -- who has already won the 100m butterfly.