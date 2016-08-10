Breaking News

    Kohei Uchimura retains Olympic crown in thrilling all-around gymnastics final

    By James Masters, CNN

    Updated 1501 GMT (2301 HKT) August 11, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Japan&#39;s Uchimura, US&#39;s Ledecky thrill fans
    Japan's Uchimura, US's Ledecky thrill fans

      JUST WATCHED

      Japan's Uchimura, US's Ledecky thrill fans

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Japan's Uchimura, US's Ledecky thrill fans 01:39

    Story highlights

    • Kohei Uchimura wins men's all-around gymnastics final
    • Uchimura retains title he won at London 2012

    (CNN)In Japan they call him "Superman" -- and in Rio de Janeiro Kohei Uchimura proved just why.

    A virtuoso performance from the 27-year-old ensured gold in the men's all-around gymnastics final Wednesday for the second Games in succession.
      Uchimura, who led the Japanese to team gold last weekend, edged out Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev and Great Britain's Max Whitlock to retain his title.
      He will now head into the Tokyo Games in four years time as reigning champion with the opportunity to make yet more history.
      "After winning the group gold, it was tough to re-focus," he told reporters. "I'm so exhausted right now."
      Read More
      Uchimura is the first man to achieve back-to-back victories in the Olympic all-around since fellow countryman Sawao Kato did so in 1968 and 1972.
      The holder of 10 world championship gold medals and 19 in all, Uchimura underlined his undoubted talent once again in the Rio Olympic Arena.
      Read: Japan's 'Superman' targets 2020 homecoming
      Katie Ledecky is congratulated by her U.S. teammates Allison Schmitt, Leah Smith and Emily DiRado after swimming the anchor leg of the 4x200 freestyle on Wednesday, August 10. The gold medal is Ledecky&#39;s third of the Rio Games.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Katie Ledecky is congratulated by her U.S. teammates Allison Schmitt, Leah Smith and Emily DiRado after swimming the anchor leg of the 4x200 freestyle on Wednesday, August 10. The gold medal is Ledecky's third of the Rio Games.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 34
      Gabriel Barbosa, top, hugs his Brazilian teammate Neymar after scoring the first goal in a 4-0 victory over Denmark. It was the first goal Brazil had scored in three matches.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Gabriel Barbosa, top, hugs his Brazilian teammate Neymar after scoring the first goal in a 4-0 victory over Denmark. It was the first goal Brazil had scored in three matches.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 34
      Kyle Chalmers of Australia celebrates after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/10/sport/kyle-chalmers-australia-michael-phelps/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning gold&lt;/a&gt; in the 100-meter freestyle. He is the first Australian to win the event since Mike Wenden in 1968.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Kyle Chalmers of Australia celebrates after winning gold in the 100-meter freestyle. He is the first Australian to win the event since Mike Wenden in 1968.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 34
      China&#39;s Ding Ning, top, reacts after defeating her compatriot Li Xiaoxia to win table tennis gold.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      China's Ding Ning, top, reacts after defeating her compatriot Li Xiaoxia to win table tennis gold.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 34
      The U.S. basketball team walks off the court after its 98-88 victory over Australia. The Aussies gave the heavily favored Americans a scare, leading by five points at halftime.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      The U.S. basketball team walks off the court after its 98-88 victory over Australia. The Aussies gave the heavily favored Americans a scare, leading by five points at halftime.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 34
      Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura celebrates after &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/10/sport/mens-gymnastics-kohei-uchimura/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning the individual all-around.&lt;/a&gt; Uchimura also won the all-around in 2012.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura celebrates after winning the individual all-around. Uchimura also won the all-around in 2012.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 34
      U.S. beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings dives for a ball during a qualifying match.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      U.S. beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings dives for a ball during a qualifying match.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 34
      A fan watches archery under pouring rain in Rio de Janeiro.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      A fan watches archery under pouring rain in Rio de Janeiro.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 34
      American cyclist Kristin Armstrong shows her gold medal to her son, Lucas, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/10/sport/kristin-armstrong-cycling-usa/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning the time trial&lt;/a&gt; for the third straight Olympics. Williams won the event a day before turning 43 years old. She was the oldest woman in the field by seven years.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      American cyclist Kristin Armstrong shows her gold medal to her son, Lucas, after winning the time trial for the third straight Olympics. Williams won the event a day before turning 43 years old. She was the oldest woman in the field by seven years.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 34
      Nijat Rahimov, a weightlifter from Kazakhstan, celebrates after setting a world-record clean and jerk during the 77-kilogram (170-pound) competition. Rahimov lifted 214 kilograms (471.8 pounds) on the way to winning gold.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Nijat Rahimov, a weightlifter from Kazakhstan, celebrates after setting a world-record clean and jerk during the 77-kilogram (170-pound) competition. Rahimov lifted 214 kilograms (471.8 pounds) on the way to winning gold.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 34
      Madeleine Samantha Bodo Essissima plays a shot for Cameroon during a volleyball match against Russia.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Madeleine Samantha Bodo Essissima plays a shot for Cameroon during a volleyball match against Russia.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 34
      Chinese field hockey players wear protective face masks as they wait for a corner shot from the Netherlands.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Chinese field hockey players wear protective face masks as they wait for a corner shot from the Netherlands.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 34
      Tunisian fencer Ines Boubakri, left, competes against Italy&#39;s Elisa Di Francisca during a semifinal bout in the individual foil competition. Di Francisca advanced to the final but lost to Russia&#39;s Inna Deriglazova.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Tunisian fencer Ines Boubakri, left, competes against Italy's Elisa Di Francisca during a semifinal bout in the individual foil competition. Di Francisca advanced to the final but lost to Russia's Inna Deriglazova.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 34
      Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Zakharov, synchronized divers from Russia, compete in the 3-meter springboard final.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Zakharov, synchronized divers from Russia, compete in the 3-meter springboard final.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 34
      Chinese gymnast Chaopan Lin competes on the parallel bars during the individual all-around.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Chinese gymnast Chaopan Lin competes on the parallel bars during the individual all-around.
      Hide Caption
      15 of 34
      Fans watch a men&#39;s beach volleyball match.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Fans watch a men's beach volleyball match.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 34
      Croatian sailor Tina Mihelic competes in the women&#39;s laser radial class.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Croatian sailor Tina Mihelic competes in the women's laser radial class.
      Hide Caption
      17 of 34
      Synchronized divers practice for the 3-meter springboard event.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Synchronized divers practice for the 3-meter springboard event.
      Hide Caption
      18 of 34
      Russian handball player Victoria Zhilinskayte, left, competes against Sweden&#39;s Linnea Torstensson during a preliminary match.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Russian handball player Victoria Zhilinskayte, left, competes against Sweden's Linnea Torstensson during a preliminary match.
      Hide Caption
      19 of 34
      Azerbaijan&#39;s Oleg Stepko performs on the rings during the men&#39;s individual all-around.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Azerbaijan's Oleg Stepko performs on the rings during the men's individual all-around.
      Hide Caption
      20 of 34
      Chinese weightlifter Yanmei Xiang won the gold in the 69-kilogram (152-pound) weight class.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Chinese weightlifter Yanmei Xiang won the gold in the 69-kilogram (152-pound) weight class.
      Hide Caption
      21 of 34
      American basketball player Tina Charles shoots a free throw against Serbia.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      American basketball player Tina Charles shoots a free throw against Serbia.
      Hide Caption
      22 of 34
      U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps competes in a preliminary race for the 200-meter individual medley. He will race in the final on Wednesday.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps competes in a preliminary race for the 200-meter individual medley. He will race in the final on Wednesday.
      Hide Caption
      23 of 34
      Germany&#39;s Lisa Unruh shoots an arrow during the individual archery competition.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Germany's Lisa Unruh shoots an arrow during the individual archery competition.
      Hide Caption
      24 of 34
      Brazilian fencer Tais Rochel, left, faces off against Saudi Arabia&#39;s Lubna Al-Omair during the women&#39;s individual foil competition.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Brazilian fencer Tais Rochel, left, faces off against Saudi Arabia's Lubna Al-Omair during the women's individual foil competition.
      Hide Caption
      25 of 34
      Russian boxer Vladimir Nikitin is attended to following an injury suffered in a bantamweight bout.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Russian boxer Vladimir Nikitin is attended to following an injury suffered in a bantamweight bout.
      Hide Caption
      26 of 34
      U.S. swimmer Ryan Murphy competes in a preliminary race for the 200-meter backstroke. Murphy won gold in the 100-meter backstroke earlier this week.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      U.S. swimmer Ryan Murphy competes in a preliminary race for the 200-meter backstroke. Murphy won gold in the 100-meter backstroke earlier this week.
      Hide Caption
      27 of 34
      The diving pool has been dark green since Monday, and now the water polo pool, left, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/10/sport/rio-olympics-second-green-pool-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;is also starting to turn green.&lt;/a&gt; Rio organizers said the cause is likely due to algae and that water tests showed there were no health risks.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      The diving pool has been dark green since Monday, and now the water polo pool, left, is also starting to turn green. Rio organizers said the cause is likely due to algae and that water tests showed there were no health risks.
      Hide Caption
      28 of 34
      North Korean table tennis player Kim Song-i focuses on the ball during her semifinal match against Ding Ning of China. Ding advanced to the gold-medal match, which she won.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      North Korean table tennis player Kim Song-i focuses on the ball during her semifinal match against Ding Ning of China. Ding advanced to the gold-medal match, which she won.
      Hide Caption
      29 of 34
      Volunteers dry a rain-soaked court at the Olympic Tennis Center.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Volunteers dry a rain-soaked court at the Olympic Tennis Center.
      Hide Caption
      30 of 34
      British canoeist Joseph Clarke celebrates after winning the K-1 slalom final.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      British canoeist Joseph Clarke celebrates after winning the K-1 slalom final.
      Hide Caption
      31 of 34
      Italy&#39;s David Pasqualucci shoots an arrow during the individual archery competition.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Italy's David Pasqualucci shoots an arrow during the individual archery competition.
      Hide Caption
      32 of 34
      Great Britain&#39;s Chloe Tutton competes in the 200-meter breaststroke.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      Great Britain's Chloe Tutton competes in the 200-meter breaststroke.
      Hide Caption
      33 of 34
      South Korean fencer Kim Jung-hwan celebrates after beating Georgia&#39;s Sandro Bazadze in the men&#39;s individual sabre competition. Kim finished with the bronze medal.
      Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 5
      South Korean fencer Kim Jung-hwan celebrates after beating Georgia's Sandro Bazadze in the men's individual sabre competition. Kim finished with the bronze medal.
      Hide Caption
      34 of 34
      34 rio olympics 081029 rio olympics 0810kyle chalmers gold homepage 230 rio olympics 081027 rio olympics 081020 rio olympics 081031 rio olympics 081025 rio olympics 081026 rio olympics 081032 rio olympics 081028 rio olympics 081033 rio olympics 081022 rio olympics 081023 rio olympics 081021 rio olympics 081012 rio olympics 0810 18 rio olympics 081019 rio olympics 0810 RESTRICTED16 rio olympics 081015 rio olympics 081014 rio olympics 0810 13 rio olympics 0810 06 rio olympics 081007 rio olympics 081001 rio olympics 081002 rio olympics 081008 rio olympics 0810rio pool water 081005 rio olympics 081003 rio olympics 081009 rio olympics 081004 rio olympics 081010 rio olympics 081011 rio olympics 0810
      He also joins Kato in being the only male gymnasts to have ever won three all-around Olympic medals, having won silver in Beijing eight years ago. Kato came second in 1976.
      Verniaiev, who had led for part of the competition, had to settle for second with Whitlock taking Britain's first medal in the all-around final for 108 years.