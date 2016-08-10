Story highlights Kohei Uchimura wins men's all-around gymnastics final

Uchimura retains title he won at London 2012

(CNN) In Japan they call him "Superman" -- and in Rio de Janeiro Kohei Uchimura proved just why.

A virtuoso performance from the 27-year-old ensured gold in the men's all-around gymnastics final Wednesday for the second Games in succession.

Uchimura, who led the Japanese to team gold last weekend, edged out Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev and Great Britain's Max Whitlock to retain his title.

He will now head into the Tokyo Games in four years time as reigning champion with the opportunity to make yet more history.

"After winning the group gold, it was tough to re-focus," he told reporters. "I'm so exhausted right now."

