    New Zealand crashes out of rugby sevens in Rio after Fiji defeat

    By James Masters, CNN

    Updated 2256 GMT (0656 HKT) August 10, 2016

    Katie Ledecky is congratulated by her U.S. teammates Allison Schmitt, Leah Smith and Emily DiRado after swimming the anchor leg of the 4x200 freestyle on Wednesday, August 10. The gold medal is Ledecky&#39;s third of the Rio Games.
    Gabriel Barbosa, top, hugs his Brazilian teammate Neymar after scoring the first goal in a 4-0 victory over Denmark. It was the first goal Brazil had scored in three matches.
    Kyle Chalmers of Australia celebrates after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/10/sport/kyle-chalmers-australia-michael-phelps/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning gold&lt;/a&gt; in the 100-meter freestyle. He is the first Australian to win the event since Mike Wenden in 1968.
    China&#39;s Ding Ning, top, reacts after defeating her compatriot Li Xiaoxia to win table tennis gold.
    The U.S. basketball team walks off the court after its 98-88 victory over Australia. The Aussies gave the heavily favored Americans a scare, leading by five points at halftime.
    Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura celebrates after &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/10/sport/mens-gymnastics-kohei-uchimura/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning the individual all-around.&lt;/a&gt; Uchimura also won the all-around in 2012.
    U.S. beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings dives for a ball during a qualifying match.
    A fan watches archery under pouring rain in Rio de Janeiro.
    American cyclist Kristin Armstrong shows her gold medal to her son, Lucas, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/10/sport/kristin-armstrong-cycling-usa/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning the time trial&lt;/a&gt; for the third straight Olympics. Williams won the event a day before turning 43 years old. She was the oldest woman in the field by seven years.
    Nijat Rahimov, a weightlifter from Kazakhstan, celebrates after setting a world-record clean and jerk during the 77-kilogram (170-pound) competition. Rahimov lifted 214 kilograms (471.8 pounds) on the way to winning gold.
    Madeleine Samantha Bodo Essissima plays a shot for Cameroon during a volleyball match against Russia.
    Chinese field hockey players wear protective face masks as they wait for a corner shot from the Netherlands.
    Tunisian fencer Ines Boubakri, left, competes against Italy&#39;s Elisa Di Francisca during a semifinal bout in the individual foil competition. Di Francisca advanced to the final but lost to Russia&#39;s Inna Deriglazova.
    Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Zakharov, synchronized divers from Russia, compete in the 3-meter springboard final.
    Chinese gymnast Chaopan Lin competes on the parallel bars during the individual all-around.
    Fans watch a men&#39;s beach volleyball match.
    Croatian sailor Tina Mihelic competes in the women&#39;s laser radial class.
    Synchronized divers practice for the 3-meter springboard event.
    Russian handball player Victoria Zhilinskayte, left, competes against Sweden&#39;s Linnea Torstensson during a preliminary match.
    Azerbaijan&#39;s Oleg Stepko performs on the rings during the men&#39;s individual all-around.
    Chinese weightlifter Yanmei Xiang won the gold in the 69-kilogram (152-pound) weight class.
    American basketball player Tina Charles shoots a free throw against Serbia.
    U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps competes in a preliminary race for the 200-meter individual medley. He will race in the final on Wednesday.
    Germany&#39;s Lisa Unruh shoots an arrow during the individual archery competition.
    Brazilian fencer Tais Rochel, left, faces off against Saudi Arabia&#39;s Lubna Al-Omair during the women&#39;s individual foil competition.
    Russian boxer Vladimir Nikitin is attended to following an injury suffered in a bantamweight bout.
    U.S. swimmer Ryan Murphy competes in a preliminary race for the 200-meter backstroke. Murphy won gold in the 100-meter backstroke earlier this week.
    The diving pool has been dark green since Monday, and now the water polo pool, left, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/10/sport/rio-olympics-second-green-pool-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;is also starting to turn green.&lt;/a&gt; Rio organizers said the cause is likely due to algae and that water tests showed there were no health risks.
    North Korean table tennis player Kim Song-i focuses on the ball during her semifinal match against Ding Ning of China. Ding advanced to the gold-medal match, which she won.
    Volunteers dry a rain-soaked court at the Olympic Tennis Center.
    British canoeist Joseph Clarke celebrates after winning the K-1 slalom final.
    Italy&#39;s David Pasqualucci shoots an arrow during the individual archery competition.
    Great Britain&#39;s Chloe Tutton competes in the 200-meter breaststroke.
    South Korean fencer Kim Jung-hwan celebrates after beating Georgia&#39;s Sandro Bazadze in the men&#39;s individual sabre competition. Kim finished with the bronze medal.
    Story highlights

    • New Zealand out of Olympics
    • All Blacks beaten 12-7 by Fiji
    • Fiji to play Japan in semifinals

    (CNN)When it comes to rugby, few can match the achievements of New Zealand.

    World champions in the 15-a-side format twice in succession, it was supposed to add the rugby sevens gold medal to its collection this time around.
      The problem was that nobody told Fiji.
      The Pacific Islanders, champions of the 2015-16 sevens series, claimed a 12-7 win on a wet and miserable day in Rio de Janeiro.
      New Zealand, beaten by Japan and Great Britain in the group stage, has endured a dismal campaign.
      Read More
      It lost star player Sonny Bill Williams to a ruptured Achilles injury in the shock defeat by Japan and rarely looked like recovering.
      And it was finally put out of its misery by Fiji, which scored tries through Osea Kolinisau and Jerry Tuwai.
      Fiji will face Japan in the last four after it produced yet another shock victory, this time over France.
      Japan left it late before claiming a 12-7 win to keep itself in with a chance of a medal.
      In the day's other quarterfinals Great Britain defeated Argentina 5-0 while South Africa overcame Australia 22-5.