Breaking News

    Horror injury ends Andranik Karapetyan's Olympic dream

    Updated 1226 GMT (2026 HKT) August 11, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    graphic warning - multiple images
    Photos:
    Hide Caption
    1 of 4
    Armenia&#39;s Andranik Karapetyan was competing in the Men&#39;s 77kg weightlifting competition at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games when his elbow gave way on August 10, 2016.
    Photos:
    Armenia's Andranik Karapetyan was competing in the Men's 77kg weightlifting competition at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games when his elbow gave way on August 10, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 4
    The 77kg European champion, Karapetyan was clearly in agony after suffering the injury during his second lift at 195kg.
    Photos:
    The 77kg European champion, Karapetyan was clearly in agony after suffering the injury during his second lift at 195kg.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 4
    He was attended to by medics after the incident which left him writhing in agony.
    Photos:
    He was attended to by medics after the incident which left him writhing in agony.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 4
    graphic warning - multiple imagesGettyImages-588300878GettyImages-588301154GettyImages-588300566

    Story highlights

    • Andranik Karapetyan suffers arm injury
    • Weightlifting champion unable to continue
    • Armenian attended to by medics
    • Kazakhstan's Nijat Rahimov wins 77kg title

    (CNN)Athletes often talk about breaking through the pain barrier -- but for one weightlifting star that simply was not an option.

    Armenia's Andranik Karapetyan was left in agony after suffering a horrific arm injury during his second lift at 195kg.
      Karapetyan, the 77kg European champion, attempted the lift before his elbow gave way and the weights crashed to the floor.
      For those on the sidelines, it was too painful to watch.
      For those on the sidelines, it was too painful to watch.
      The 20-year-old was attended to by medical staff as he fought to keep back the tears.
      The gold medal was won by Kazakhstan's Nijat Rahimov, who broke the clean and jerk world record to see off China's London 2012 champion Lyu Xiaojun.
      Kazakhstan&#39;s Nijat Rahimov was very happy with his gold.
      Kazakhstan's Nijat Rahimov was very happy with his gold.