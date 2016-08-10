Story highlights Andranik Karapetyan suffers arm injury

(CNN) Athletes often talk about breaking through the pain barrier -- but for one weightlifting star that simply was not an option.

Armenia's Andranik Karapetyan was left in agony after suffering a horrific arm injury during his second lift at 195kg.

Poor guy... Andranik Karapetyan broke his arm lifting the bar... Armenia is still very proud of you😔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/AIVnyPjS88 — Հայրենասեր Հայուհի (@etchmiadzinaci) August 11, 2016

Karapetyan, the 77kg European champion, attempted the lift before his elbow gave way and the weights crashed to the floor.

For those on the sidelines, it was too painful to watch.

The 20-year-old was attended to by medical staff as he fought to keep back the tears.

The gold medal was won by Kazakhstan's Nijat Rahimov, who broke the clean and jerk world record to see off China's London 2012 champion Lyu Xiaojun.