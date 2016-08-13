Story highlights Darya Klishina is appealing and should have a decision in a few days

All other Russian athletics competitors were already banned from Rio

(CNN) Long jumper Darya Klishina, Russia's only Olympic competitor in athletics, has been suspended from the Rio Games by track and field's governing body, pending a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The International Association of Athletics Federations informed Klishina last week that it has withdrawn her name from the Olympics and other competitions based on new information it received, said IAAF spokesman Yannis Nikolaou.

The IAAF was not able to comment on what new information this was.

Klishina, a world youth champion in 2007, is challenging the decision with CAS.

"I am a clean athlete and have proved that already many times and beyond any doubt," she said on Facebook. "(Having been) based in the US for three years now, I have been almost exclusively tested outside of the anti-doping system in question.

