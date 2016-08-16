Simone Biles has support in another country: Belize

Story highlights Biles is a dual citizen of the US and Belize

Her mother, Nellie Biles, is from Belize City

Biles has called Belize her "second home"

Belize City (CNN) Simone Biles has won the hearts of Americans with her routines jam-packed with difficulty, winning gold medals in the team final, all-around, vault and floor exercise, while also earning bronze on balance beam despite a fall.

But she's not just beloved in the United States. She's also got a fan base in Belize.

That's right. Belize, a country with roughly 350,000 people that didn't gain its independence until 1981.

It initially sounds like a head-scratcher, as there aren't any outward signs showing any celebration of Biles in Belize City. But on Tuesday afternoon, relatives -- as well as Kim Simplis Barrow, the first lady of Belize -- gathered at the Radisson Fort George Hotel and Marina in Belize City to watch Biles win gold in her final event, floor. It's the second time the group met at the hotel to watch arguably the best female gymnast of all time.

Biles -- who is a dual citizen of Belize through her mother, Nellie Cayetano Biles -- is the most-decorated US women's gymnast in a single Olympic Games. After winning floor on Tuesday, Biles finished her Olympics with four golds -- setting the US mark for most gold medals in women's gymnastics at a single Olympics. Aly Raisman (who took silver Tuesday afternoon) and Gabby Douglas, who both competed in London in 2012 as members of the Fierce Five, each won two golds in 2012 and were part of the Final Five team gold medal in Rio. However, those two needed London and Rio to get to three golds. Biles has needed a little more than a week to get four.

