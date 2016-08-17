Rio 2016 Olympics: Day 12 - Live!

(CNN)At the end of day 12 in Rio, here are today's headlines:
(all times local)
- 10:05 - Mo Farah survives stumble to continue his bid for the long distance "double double" in the men's 5000m heats
- 11:50 - Conseslus Kipruto wins gold in the men's 3,000m steeplechase final, extending Kenya's 22-year dominance of the event
- 14:25 - Ryan Lochte robbery saga rumbles on
- 14:55 - Brazil thrashes Honduras in men's football semifinal, sets up final with Germany
- 19:39 - Japanese wrestler, Kaori Icho, becomes first woman to win a gold medal in individual events at four separate Olympics
- 22:15 - Usain Bolt eases into 200m final but Justin Gatlin fails to qualify
- 22:50 - Jamaica's Elaine Thompson wins gold in 200m to add to her 100m title
- 23:00 - Gold for US track and field stars in long jump and 100m hurdles finals
