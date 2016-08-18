Rio 2016 Olympics: Day 13 - as it happened!

(CNN)It's day 13 of Rio 2016 and there are 23 gold medals up for grabs across 11 events. Here's the key events so far ...
- (12:40) Britain's Brownlee brothers finish 1-2 in men's triathlon
- (12:10) Kerron Clement of US wins men's 400m hurdles final
- (12:30) US Women's 4x100 relay team drop baton after Brazil athlete collides with Allyson Felix but qualify for final after bizarre re-run
- (16:15) Brazilian police say US swimmers who alleged armed robbery vandalized a gas station
- (18:00) Ren Qian, China's 15-year-old-diver, wins gold
- (10.29) Ashton Eaton of USA defends Olympic decathlon crown
- (10:42) Usain Bolt wins 200m gold to keep dream of 'triple-triple' alive
