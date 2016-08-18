Bolt builds a big lead in the final stretch of the race.
American Ryan Crouser won gold in the shot put.
Belgium's Simon Gougnard, left, is challenged by Argentina's Agustin Mazzilli during the field hockey final. Argentina won the gold medal with a 4-2 victory.
Norwegian golfer Marianne Skarpnord reacts to a missed birdie putt during the second round.
Synchronized swimmers from Russia perform their technical routine.
Japan's Misaki Matsutomo, right, and Ayaka Takahashi, second from left, celebrate with their coaches after winning the doubles final in badminton.
Spain's Alba Torrens, right, shoots over Serbia's Sonja Petrovic during a semifinal game. Spain won 68-54 and will play the United States in the final.
German decathlete Arthur Abele gestures during the javelin portion of the event.
Ukrainian canoeist Yuriy Cheban celebrates gold in the C-1 200-meter sprint.
South Korea's Min-kyu Choi and Gwang-hee Cho race Brazil's Gilvan Bitencourt Ribeiro and Edson Isaias Freitas da Silva during the K-2 200-meter sprint.
Italy enters the pool for the water polo semifinal against Serbia.
Egypt's Omar El Geziry, left, competes against Guatemala's Charles Fernandez during the fencing portion of the modern pentathlon.
U.S. freestyle wrestler Helen Maroulis celebrates after winning gold in the 53-kilogram (117-pound) final.
Russia's Alexey Denisenko kicks Belgium's Jaouad Achab during a taekwondo semifinal. Denisenko ended up with the silver medal.
Japan's Risako Kawai, in red, wrestles Latvia's Anastasija Grigorjeva. Kawai would go on to win gold in her weight class.
Sailors start the medal race for the women's 49er FX class.
U.S. triathlete Joe Maloy is doused with water after crossing the finish line.
BMX riders take flight during the quarterfinals.
Germany's Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel celebrate winning bronze in the 49er class.
American Allyson Felix tries to hand the baton to teammate English Gardner in a 4x100-meter relay heat. The U.S. team was disqualified after dropping the baton, but it won an appeal after officials ruled the pair had been obstructed by a Brazilian runner during the exchange. They later clinched a spot in the final after a re-run.
Jonathan Brownlee of Great Britain competes in the triathlon. He took home the silver medal. His brother Alistair won the gold.
Kerron Clement of the United States celebrates winning gold in the 400-meter hurdles.
Puerto Rico's Javier Culson reacts after being disqualified in the 400-meter hurdles final.
Indian badminton player P. V. Sindhu plays a semifinal match against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara. Sindhu won, and she will face Spain's Carolina Marin in the gold-medal match on Friday.
Ana Simic of Croatia competes in the high jump qualifications.
U.S. rhythmic gymnast Laura Zeng practices her routine.
Spain's Carlos Tobalina takes part in the shot put.
Mexican diver Paola Espinosa competes in the 10-meter platform semifinal.
A U.S. fan attends a women's freestyle wrestling match.