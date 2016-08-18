Breaking News

    Ren Qian: 15-year-old "perfectionist" wins Olympic diving gold for China

    By James Masters, CNN

    Updated 2211 GMT (0611 HKT) August 18, 2016

    Ren is now the reigning world and Olympic champion.
    Story highlights

    • Ren Qian wins women's 10-meter gold
    • Si Yajie takes silver for China
    • Canada's Meaghan Benfeito third

    (CNN)She's just 15 and already a world champion -- but Ren Qian had a new shiny Olympic gold medal to show off Thursday.

    Ren, who won the 10-meter platform diving world title in Rio back in February added the Olympic title after leading a Chinese 1-2.
      China's Si Yajie, 17, claimed silver with Canada's Meaghan Benfeito coming third.
      Qian led a 1-2 for China in the women&#39;s 10-meter platform diving.
      Ren scored 439.25 points after five dives to finish 19.85 points ahead of Si (419.40).
      Born on February 2001, Ren is the youngest medal winner at the Rio Games so far at the age of 15 years and 180 days.
      Ren, China's first medal winner born after January 1 2000, is the second youngest champion of the 10-meter platform after Fu Mingxia, who won gold at Barcelona in 1992.
      Fu was just 13 years and 346 days when she triumphed.
      "I did pretty well, but not really so perfect, according to my expectations -- you can consider me a perfectionist," Ren told reporters.
      "I'm young, but I got the medal. I think from now on I'll train harder, I'll work harder so I can focus on my future."