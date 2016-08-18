Story highlights Ren Qian wins women's 10-meter gold

Si Yajie takes silver for China

Canada's Meaghan Benfeito third

(CNN) She's just 15 and already a world champion -- but Ren Qian had a new shiny Olympic gold medal to show off Thursday.

Ren, who won the 10-meter platform diving world title in Rio back in February added the Olympic title after leading a Chinese 1-2.

China's Si Yajie, 17, claimed silver with Canada's Meaghan Benfeito coming third.

Ren scored 439.25 points after five dives to finish 19.85 points ahead of Si (419.40).

