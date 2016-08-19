Story highlights The duo were the first British siblings to finish first and second at any Olympic Games in the triathlon

Alistair is also the first triathlete to win successive Olympic golds

They fared better than some other siblings who teamed up at Rio this year

(CNN) Two exhausted British siblings won hearts around the world when they were pictured embracing after a historic double triathlon triumph in Rio.

Alistair Brownlee, 28, crossed the finish line to win gold ahead of his brother Jonathan, 26, who clinched silver.

In doing so, the pair from Yorkshire in the north of England made history as the first British siblings to finish first and second at any Olympic Games in the triathlon event.

Jonathan Brownlee plunged into the water off Copacabana beach ahead of his brother in the 1.5km swimming leg of the triathlon.

Alistair (left) and Jonathan were still close together as they took control in the 40km bike leg.

Alistair is also the first triathlete to win successive Olympic golds, while his sibling did one better than the bronze he won at the London 2012 games.

Alistair told the official Olympic website: "We wanted to get gold and silver four years ago, but this time we pulled it off.